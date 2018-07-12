Creepy photos of abandoned amusement parks

From a Kansas tornado to German cops, photographer Seph Lawless has faced more than few scrapes while capturing his favorite subject: decrepit amusements around the world. He's even been banned from Disney World.
His new book, "Abandoned: Hauntingly Beautiful Deserted Theme Parks," documents bygone attractions in a state of almost unsettling decay.
CNET obtained these images, some of which are not in the book and have never been published before. Here's a shuttered fun house at Bushkill Park near Philadelphia.
Disney has sent a cease and desist letter to Lawless, the photographer said. "When I published my recent book, I and my publisher, Skyhorse Publishing, decided to publish all the photos as a direct slap in the face to the Disney corporation."
Geauga Lake was a theme park in Aurora, Ohio. "I photographed all the parks either during a thunderstorm or right after a storm to enhance the effect I was going for, which was to display these places as hauntingly beautiful," Lawless said.
Lawless's images of abandoned sections of Disney World in Florida have gone viral. "I started challenging the Disney corporation in press interviews, saying that Disney should clean up its mess," he said.