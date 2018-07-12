Creepy photos of abandoned amusement parks

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • Bushkill Park
  • Lake Shawnee Park
  • Enchanted Forest Playland
  • Prehistoric Forest
  • Bushkill Park
  • Six Flags New Orleans
  • Camelot Theme Park
  • Chippewa Lake Park
  • Bushkill Park
  • Prehistoric Forest
  • Fun Spot Amusement Park & Zoo
  • Spreepark
  • Bushkill Park
  • Six Flags New Orleans
  • Walt Disney World Resort
  • Prehistoric Forest
  • Fun Spot
  • Lake Shawnee Amusement Park
  • Land of Oz
  • Disney
  • Dogpatch U.S.A.
  • Prehistoric Forest
  • Spreepark
  • Lake Shawnee Amusement Park
  • Land of Oz
  • Lake Shawnee Amusement Park
  • Land of Oz
  • Joyland Amusement Park
  • Spreepark
  • Six Flags New Orleans
  • Enchanted Forest Playland
  • Joyland Amusement Park
  • Spreepark
  • Fun Spot Amusement Park & Zoo
  • Spreepark
  • Fun Spot Amusement Park & Zoo
  • Bushkill Park
  • Geauga Lake
  • Geauga Lake
  • Disney World
  • Joyland
  • Land of Oz
  • Joyland
  • Geauga Park
  • Disney World

Abandoned theme parks

From a Kansas tornado to German cops, photographer Seph Lawless has faced more than few scrapes while capturing his favorite subject: decrepit amusements around the world. He's even been banned from Disney World.

His new book, "Abandoned: Hauntingly Beautiful Deserted Theme Parks," documents bygone attractions in a state of almost unsettling decay. 

CNET obtained these images, some of which are not in the book and have never been published before. Here's a shuttered fun house at Bushkill Park near Philadelphia.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
1
of 45

Overgrown Ferris wheel

Here's an overgrown Ferris wheel at the spooky Lake Shawnee Park in West Virginia.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
2
of 45

Lonely clown

Lawless found this reveler at the Enchanted Forest Playland in Toledo, Ohio.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
3
of 45

Prehistoric Forest

The critters at the Prehistoric Forest in Onsted, Michigan, look fully petrified.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
4
of 45

Beast of Bushkill

Parts of Bushkill have reopened, but others remain shuttered.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
5
of 45

A cost of Katrina

Six Flags New Orleans has been closed since Hurricane Katrina struck in 2005.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
6
of 45

Haunted Camelot

Lancashire, England hosts the abandoned Camelot Theme Park. In 2001, a park employee was struck by a roller coaster and killed. The park closed 11 years later.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
7
of 45

Storms over Ohio

Chippewa Lake Park in Ohio closed in 1978 because of lack of attendance. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
8
of 45

Ancient funhouse

The Depression-era Bar'l of Fun at Bushkill Park was one of America's oldest operating funhouses before it closed.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
9
of 45

Dino down!

Something tells us it's not too late to rescue this overturned dino at the Prehistoric Forest in Onsted, Michigan.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
10
of 45

Beached whale

This annoyed-looking whale is beached at the Fun Spot Amusement Park & Zoo in Angola, Indiana.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
11
of 45

Cold War relic

Spreepark opened in the former East Germany in the 1960s. It closed in 2002.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
12
of 45

Roller skates untouched

The roller skates at Bushkill remain untouched.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
13
of 45

No longer bumping

The bumper cars at Six Flags in New Orleans are at a standstill. 

"I'm passionate about using my art and activism to promote positive change in social injustice, environmental awareness and corporate corruption," Lawless says.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
14
of 45

Et tu, Disney?

This is an abandoned portion of the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
15
of 45

Prehistoric Forest 2

Along with these dinos, the Prehistoric Forest in Onsted, Michigan used to have a live (man-made) volcano.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
16
of 45

Standstill

These retro-looking bumper cars are still sitting at the Fun Spot of Angola.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
17
of 45

Haunted history

The Lake Shawnee Amusement Park was built on the site of the Clay family massacre. In 1783, local Native Americans kidnapped and killed a family of settlers. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
18
of 45

Not-so-merry old land

The yellow brick road still winds through the derelict Land of Oz in North Carolina, which closed in 1980.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
19
of 45

Unstoppable

Disney has sent a cease and desist letter to Lawless, the photographer said. "When I published my recent book, I and my publisher, Skyhorse Publishing, decided to publish all the photos as a direct slap in the face to the Disney corporation."

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
20
of 45

Where has Li'l Abner gone?

Much of Dogpatch U.S.A. in Arkansas has remained closed to the public since 1993.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
21
of 45

Bad egg

Lawless found this egg in Prehistoric Forest in Onsted, Michigan.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
22
of 45

Off limits

The fate of Berlin's Spreepark is unclear at present.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
23
of 45

Sad history

Lake Shawnee Amusement Park was abandoned in 1966, after two children died in an accident.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
24
of 45

Land of Oz

Here's another forlorn view from the Land of Oz in North Carolina.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
25
of 45

Up in the air

This ride is still standing at Lake Shawnee Amusement Park.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
26
of 45

Lonely face

Lawless photographed this face at the Land of Oz in North Carolina.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
27
of 45

More than a decade of dereliction

Joyland Amusement Park in Wichita was once the largest of its kind in Kansas before it closed in the mid-2000s.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
28
of 45

Creepy cups

The city of Berlin currently owns the run-down Spreepark.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
29
of 45

Ray of hope

A new group is hoping to spend $100 million to renovate the former Six Flags New Orleans. Until then, the city has this.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
30
of 45

No waiting

A ride rots away at the Enchanted Forest Playland in Toledo, Ohio.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
31
of 45

Clouds over Joyland

The owners of the Joyland Amusement Park in Wichita, Kansas, have begun to tear down the derelict structures there.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
32
of 45

Risky business

Moss grows at an abandoned shack at Spreepark. "All the rides were still there and it was very eerie," Lawless told us.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
33
of 45

Fun's over

Here's another haunting shot of Fun Spot Amusement Park & Zoo in Angola, Indiana.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
34
of 45

Risky business

While photographing Spreepark, Lawless was arrested by German police. He photographed the Ferris wheel just before police handcuffed him.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
35
of 45

Empty pool

There is no more swimming in this moldering pool at the Fun Spot Amusement Park & Zoo.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
36
of 45

Moody scene

"To date, no one has documented more abandoned amusement parks all over the world than me," Lawless said.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
37
of 45

Watching the skies

Geauga Lake was a theme park in Aurora, Ohio. "I photographed all the parks either during a thunderstorm or right after a storm to enhance the effect I was going for, which was to display these places as hauntingly beautiful," Lawless said.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
38
of 45

Moody landscape

Geauga Lake closed in 2007.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
39
of 45

Creepiest place on Earth

Lawless's images of abandoned sections of Disney World in Florida have gone viral. "I started challenging the Disney corporation in press interviews, saying that Disney should clean up its mess," he said.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
40
of 45

Close call

"I was caught in a tornado while photographing Joyland in Kansas City," Lawless said, "but escaped unscathed."

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
41
of 45

The wizard's not home

This structure at the Land of Oz has seen better days.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
42
of 45

Rickey

We don't recommend riding this amusement at Joyland.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
43
of 45

Beautiful decay

Geauga Park went through several owners before shuttering.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
44
of 45

All's quiet

Lawless says he has seen alligators basking in the sun in the abandoned areas of Disney World.

Published:Caption:Photo:Seph Lawless/@seph_lawless on Twitter
45
of 45
Now Reading

Creepy photos of abandoned amusement parks

Up Next

How to watch every Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the right order

Latest Stories

Drug users count on Apple Watch, Fitbit to monitor heart rate during binges

Drug users count on Apple Watch, Fitbit to monitor heart rate during binges

by
Amazon Prime Day 2018: The best deals so far

Amazon Prime Day 2018: The best deals so far

by
The PC isn't dead yet: Shipments grow for first time in years

The PC isn't dead yet: Shipments grow for first time in years

by
Justice Department appeals AT&T-Time Warner merger approval after all

Justice Department appeals AT&T-Time Warner merger approval after all

by
Mission: Impossible gadgets, real-world tech show how far we've come since '96

Mission: Impossible gadgets, real-world tech show how far we've come since '96

by
SEC investigating if Facebook gave investors enough warning about data issue, WSJ says

SEC investigating if Facebook gave investors enough warning about data issue, WSJ says

by