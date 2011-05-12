A world of Android phones at Google I/O (photos)

CNET también está disponible en español.

Samsung Galaxy S Giorgio Armani

LG Optimus B

Foxconn Orange Boston

ZTE R750

Garmin-Asus A10

Sony Ericsson Xperia Neo

Acer BeTouch E130

NEC Medias

Acer Liquid Mini

Motorola Glam

At Google I/O a huge display case showed Android phones from around the world. Here's a selection of handsets that aren't yet available with a U.S carrier.

The Giorgio Armani edition doesn't offer any additional features over its Galaxy S brethren, but you get the goodies with a little more style. Expect to pay about $725 for an unlocked model.

Caption by / Photo by Kent German/CNET
Just when you thought there were enough Optimus phones, LG proves you wrong. A closer look, though, reveals this is actually the LG Optimus Black.
Caption by / Photo by Kent German/CNET
Built by Foxconn (yes, that Foxconn) for the Orange network, the Boston brings a 3.2 inch (480x320-pixel) display, a 600MHz Qualcomm processor, 256MB RAM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.0, GPS, a microSD card slot, and a 5-megapixel camera.
Caption by / Photo by Kent German/CNET
Though it has just a few phones in North America, ZTE's Android worldwide presence is growing rapidly. Its R750 has a 3.1-megapixel camera, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a 3.2-inch display, and a 600Mhz processor.
Caption by / Photo by Kent German/CNET
Announced last year, the A10 is all about GPS. Inside are Garmin's cityXplorer maps plus a digital compass and voice-guided directions. It's designed mostly for foot travel, but it also comes with a vehicle mount for use in your car.
Caption by / Photo by Kent German/CNET
Unveiled earlier this year at Mobile World Congress, the Xperia Neo offers a 3.7-inch touch screen, a 1Ghz Snapdragon processor, a Sony Bravia graphics engine, Gingerbread, an FM radio and music player, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and an 8-megapixel camera.
Caption by / Photo by Kent German/CNET
The BeTouch E130 was one of just a few phones on display that had a physical keyboard. The 2.6-inch touch-screen supports 65,000 colors and 320x240 pixels while inside are a 416Mhz processor, a 3.1-megapixel camera, a microSD card slot, and an FM radio.
Caption by / Photo by Kent German/CNET
It's been years since we've seen a phone from NEC. Available for NTT DoCoMo, the Medias offers Froyo, a 4-inch touch screen, a 5.1-megapixel camera, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and an infrared port (remember those?). It's also just 0.33 inches (8.49mm) thick.
Caption by / Photo by Kent German/CNET
First announced last January at CES, the Liquid Mini has a 3.2-inch (480x320-pixel) multitouch screen, a 5-megapixel camera with DLNA support, full wireless options, and a 600MHz Qualcomm processor.
Caption by / Photo by Kent German/CNET
In addition to offering two SIM card slots, Moto's Glam brings a 3.7-inch display, Froyo, a 5-megapixel camera with 720p HD video capture, and an HDMI-out port. The only problem was that someone put it upside down in the display case.
Caption by / Photo by Kent German/CNET
A world of Android phones at Google I/O (photos)

Updated:
