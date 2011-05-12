A world of Android phones at Google I/O (photos)

Built by Foxconn (yes, thatFoxconn) for the Orange network, the Boston brings a 3.2 inch (480x320-pixel) display, a 600MHz Qualcomm processor, 256MB RAM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.0, GPS, a microSD card slot, and a 5-megapixel camera.
Though it has just a few phones in North America, ZTE's Android worldwide presence is growing rapidly. Its R750 has a 3.1-megapixel camera, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a 3.2-inch display, and a 600Mhz processor.
Announced last year, the A10 is all about GPS. Inside are Garmin's cityXplorer maps plus a digital compass and voice-guided directions. It's designed mostly for foot travel, but it also comes with a vehicle mount for use in your car.
Unveiled earlier this year at Mobile World Congress, the Xperia Neo offers a 3.7-inch touch screen, a 1Ghz Snapdragon processor, a Sony Bravia graphics engine, Gingerbread, an FM radio and music player, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and an 8-megapixel camera.
The BeTouch E130 was one of just a few phones on display that had a physical keyboard. The 2.6-inch touch-screen supports 65,000 colors and 320x240 pixels while inside are a 416Mhz processor, a 3.1-megapixel camera, a microSD card slot, and an FM radio.
It's been years since we've seen a phone from NEC. Available for NTT DoCoMo, the Medias offers Froyo, a 4-inch touch screen, a 5.1-megapixel camera, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and an infrared port (remember those?). It's also just 0.33 inches (8.49mm) thick.
In addition to offering two SIM card slots, Moto's Glam brings a 3.7-inch display, Froyo, a 5-megapixel camera with 720p HD video capture, and an HDMI-out port. The only problem was that someone put it upside down in the display case.