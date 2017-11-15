A new design helps this Samsung French door fridge shine

The RF23M8090SG offers a total of 22.6 cubic feet of storage space, which is right on par for a counter-depth French door model. In addition to the 12.9 cubic feet in the fridge, you get an additional 3.1 cubic feet in the FlexZone drawer below it.
That FlexZone drawer isn't a new feature, but this autofilling water pitcher is. Just dock it into place inside the door and it'll automatically fill up with fresh, filtered water. When the pitcher is full, the flow of water will automatically stop.
That compartment next to the pitcher replaces a narrow, useless little shelf we had affectionately termed the "salsa moat." Unlike before, the new compartment is big enough for an entire jar of the stuff (sort of).
Samsung's suggested retail price for this fridge is a staggering $4,200, though most retailers have it listed for at least $500 less than that. In fact, multiple outlets are currently offering it for $2,600 -- does that make it a value pick? Read our full review to find out.