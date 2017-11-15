A new design helps this Samsung French door fridge shine

CNET también está disponible en español.

This is the RF23M8090SG, one of Samsung's top-tier French door refrigerators. Scroll on through to see what all it has to offer your kitchen.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
The RF23M8090SG offers a total of 22.6 cubic feet of storage space, which is right on par for a counter-depth French door model. In addition to the 12.9 cubic feet in the fridge, you get an additional 3.1 cubic feet in the FlexZone drawer below it.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
As for the freezer, it offers 6.6 cubic feet for frozen goods.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
That FlexZone drawer features four distinct temperature settings, which lets you store delicate items such as meats and cheeses at a different temperature than the body of the fridge.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
You'll find the controls for those temperature presets on the drawer's inner edge, along with controls for the rest of the refrigerator.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
That FlexZone drawer isn't a new feature, but this autofilling water pitcher is. Just dock it into place inside the door and it'll automatically fill up with fresh, filtered water. When the pitcher is full, the flow of water will automatically stop.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
That compartment next to the pitcher replaces a narrow, useless little shelf we had affectionately termed the "salsa moat." Unlike before, the new compartment is big enough for an entire jar of the stuff (sort of). 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Here are the average temperatures in the fridge at its default, 37-degree setting. As the abundance of blue indicates, it's about as close to a perfect performance result as we've seen.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Performance was strong at the coldest setting of 34 degrees Fahrenheit, too.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Samsung's suggested retail price for this fridge is a staggering $4,200, though most retailers have it listed for at least $500 less than that. In fact, multiple outlets are currently offering it for $2,600 -- does that make it a value pick? Read our full review to find out.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
A new design helps this Samsung French door fridge shine

