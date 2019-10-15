CNET también está disponible en español.

Google Home

The Google Home aims to make life easier for users as soon as they wake up in the morning, by helping them learn the weather, their commute information, and when their first meeting starts.

$99.00 at Walmart
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
1
of 6

Single system set-up

Google's Home technology is meant to work as a single system, instead of several devices doing their own thing, Google executives said.

$99.00 at Walmart
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:CNET / Sarah TewDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
2
of 6

Nest Aware

Google's Nest Aware and Nest Aware Plus technology plans combine with Nest cameras to provide intelligent alerts and camera history. 

$99.00 at Walmart
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Disclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
3
of 6

Nest Aware

The latest versions of Nest Aware will be available in 2020.

$99.00 at Walmart
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:CNET / Sarah TewDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
4
of 6

Nest Mini

The new $49 Nest Mini lets you control smart devices with your voice.

$99.00 at Walmart
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:CNET / Sarah TewDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
5
of 6

Nest Wifi

Nest Wifi is a mesh router with mics, speakers and Google Assistant smarts

$99.00 at Walmart
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Disclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
6
of 6
A look at all the Nest products Google announced for the smart home

