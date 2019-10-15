A look at all the Nest products Google announced for the smart home

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
The Google Home aims to make life easier for users as soon as they wake up in the morning, by helping them learn the weather, their commute information, and when their first meeting starts.
Google's Home technology is meant to work as a single system, instead of several devices doing their own thing, Google executives said.
Google's Nest Aware and Nest Aware Plus technology plans combine with Nest cameras to provide intelligent alerts and camera history.
The latest versions of Nest Aware will be available in 2020.
The new $49 Nest Mini lets you control smart devices with your voice.
Nest Wifi is a mesh router with mics, speakers and Google Assistant smarts