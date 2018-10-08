CNET también está disponible en español.

The new Echo Show

Amazon's second generation of its smart display, the Echo Show, costs $230 (£220, AU$349) and includes a much-needed redesign.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
1
of 6
Read Full Review
$229.99 at Amazon

Spruced-up screen

The second-gen Echo Show comes with a 10.1-inch 720p touchscreen, up from the 7-inch display we saw in the original. Without the speaker in the front and with the edges softened, this new look is a marked improvement for the device.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
2
of 6
Read Full Review
$229.99 at Amazon

Cameras and mics

Though a lot changed on the new Echo Show, some things didn't. There's still a front-facing 5-megapixel camera and eight-microphone array. Four microphones have dropped down to the front bezel though, so Alexa can hear you even better from across the room.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
3
of 6
Read Full Review
$229.99 at Amazon

Recipe guidance

Amazon's new partnership with SideChef delivers step-by-step recipe guidance with illustrations and videos. Use the Echo Show with any recipe, and Alexa can read steps, list ingredients and set timers.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
4
of 6
Read Full Review
$229.99 at Amazon

Upgraded audio

This time around, Amazon focused on sound. Moving the speaker to the back of the smart display, the new Echo Show features dual 2-inch neodymium side-firing drivers and a bass radiator for room-filling, deep sound.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
5
of 6
Read Full Review
$229.99 at Amazon

Power and volume controls

Mute the mic and turn off the camera with one button on the top of the device. Volume up and down buttons also remain on the device's top edge, just like the original Echo Show.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
6
of 6
Read Full Review
$229.99 at Amazon
