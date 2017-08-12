  • A day in the life of the Beatles in 1964
A day in the life of the Beatles in 1964

The Ed Sullivan Show's TV studio had just 700 seats, so their US debut on February 9, 1964 was the smallest audience the Beatles would play to on their first tour. Beatlemania came to the States with a bang that wouldn't let up until the band broke up in 1970!

Photo by: CBS Photo Archives/Capitol Photo Archives

George and John rehearse

A daytime rehearsal, working out the parts.

Photo by: CBS Photo Archives/Capitol Photo Archives

Positioning the cameras

Locking down camera moves during rehearsals. 

Photo by: CBS Photo Archives/Capitol Photo Archives

Places, everybody!

Before going live on the air.

Photo by: CBS Photo Archives/Capitol Photo Archives

Paul shows Ed his instrument

Is this thing in tune?

Photo by: CBS Photo Archives/Capitol Photo Archives

The fans

Beatles fans in rapture.

Photo by: CBS Photo Archives/Capitol Photo Archives

The view from the control room

The Ed Sullivan Show was broadcast live, every Sunday night.

Photo by: CBS Photo Archives/Capitol Photo Archives

The Beatles' first albums

The Beatles first UK (left) and US (right) albums had different titles and different song lists. 

Photo by: Steve Guttenberg/CNET

Signing autographs

Relaxing between daytime rehearsals, fans still wanted autographs.

Photo by: CBS Photo Archives/Capitol Photo Archives

Sullivan was an instant fan

Shot during rehearsals, Sullivan beams.

Photo by: CBS Photo Archives/Capitol Photo Archives

The fans line up

The theater is now the home of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Photo by: CBS Photo Archives/Capitol Photo Archives

Congratulating the band

Everybody looks happy after the first performance!

Photo by: CBS Photo Archives/Capitol Photo Archives

Paul snaps a few shots

McCartney takes a few pics on the Sullivan stage set.

Photo by: CBS Photo Archives/Capitol Photo Archives

Meet the press

Posing for pictures.

Photo by: CBS Photo Archives/Capitol Photo Archives

More rehearsals

The Beatles' rehearsal at the Miami Beach hotel for the Ed Sullivan Show second broadcast.

Photo by: CBS Photo Archives/Capitol Photo Archives

Another great show!

Sullivan rousing the audience!

Photo by: CBS Photo Archives/Capitol Photo Archives

Don't forget Ringo

Ringo on drums

Photo by: CBS Photo Archives/Capitol Photo Archives
