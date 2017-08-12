A day in the life of the Beatles in 1964

The Ed Sullivan Show's TV studio had just 700 seats, so their US debut on February 9, 1964 was the smallest audience the Beatles would play to on their first tour. Beatlemania came to the States with a bang that wouldn't let up until the band broke up in 1970!
Photo by: CBS Photo Archives/Capitol Photo Archives
George and John rehearse
A daytime rehearsal, working out the parts.
Photo by: CBS Photo Archives/Capitol Photo Archives
Positioning the cameras
Locking down camera moves during rehearsals.
Photo by: CBS Photo Archives/Capitol Photo Archives
Places, everybody!
Before going live on the air.
Photo by: CBS Photo Archives/Capitol Photo Archives
Paul shows Ed his instrument
Is this thing in tune?
Photo by: CBS Photo Archives/Capitol Photo Archives
The fans
Beatles fans in rapture.
Photo by: CBS Photo Archives/Capitol Photo Archives
The view from the control room
The Ed Sullivan Show was broadcast live, every Sunday night.
Photo by: CBS Photo Archives/Capitol Photo Archives
The Beatles' first albums
The Beatles first UK (left) and US (right) albums had different titles and different song lists.
Photo by: Steve Guttenberg/CNET
Signing autographs
Relaxing between daytime rehearsals, fans still wanted autographs.
Photo by: CBS Photo Archives/Capitol Photo Archives
Sullivan was an instant fan
Shot during rehearsals, Sullivan beams.
Photo by: CBS Photo Archives/Capitol Photo Archives
The fans line up
The theater is now the home of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Photo by: CBS Photo Archives/Capitol Photo Archives
Congratulating the band
Everybody looks happy after the first performance!
Photo by: CBS Photo Archives/Capitol Photo Archives
Paul snaps a few shots
McCartney takes a few pics on the Sullivan stage set.
Photo by: CBS Photo Archives/Capitol Photo Archives
Meet the press
Posing for pictures.
Photo by: CBS Photo Archives/Capitol Photo Archives
More rehearsals
The Beatles' rehearsal at the Miami Beach hotel for the Ed Sullivan Show second broadcast.
Photo by: CBS Photo Archives/Capitol Photo Archives
Another great show!
Sullivan rousing the audience!
Photo by: CBS Photo Archives/Capitol Photo Archives
Don't forget Ringo
Ringo on drums
Photo by: CBS Photo Archives/Capitol Photo Archives