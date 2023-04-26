A Closer Look at the Epson CO-FH02, an Ultrabright and Ultracheap Projector

The brightest projector we've ever reviewed, and it's just $600. Here's a closer look.
The small and inexpensive Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-FH02 is around $600, and it's the brightest projector we've ever tested.
Check out our full review: Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-FH02 LCD Projector: Brightest Projector Ever?
There's no zoom or lens shift, just mechanical focus.
The small 5-watt speaker isn't bad, but it's not very loud. You can connect the included streaming stick to headphones or a separate speaker via Bluetooth.
The single HDMI and USB connections are hidden behind a removable side panel. If you want to use the included streaming stick, it can mount in here and remain hidden, but it'll use both connections.
The small IR remote can control the included streaming stick.
A second Bluetooth remote is included. It doesn't fully control the projector, though. Only the streaming stick.
Find out more in our full review: Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-FH02 LCD Projector: Brightest Projector Ever?