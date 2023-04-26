Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
A Closer Look at the Epson CO-FH02, an Ultrabright and Ultracheap Projector

The brightest projector we've ever reviewed, and it's just $600. Here's a closer look.

headshots_Geoffrey_Morrison_140x100.jpg
Geoffrey Morrison
co-fh02-1-of-6
1 of 6 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The small and inexpensive Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-FH02 is around $600, and it's the brightest projector we've ever tested.

Check out our full review: Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-FH02 LCD Projector: Brightest Projector Ever?

co-fh02-2-of-6
2 of 6 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

There's no zoom or lens shift, just mechanical focus.

co-fh02-3-of-6
3 of 6 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The small 5-watt speaker isn't bad, but it's not very loud. You can connect the included streaming stick to headphones or a separate speaker via Bluetooth.

co-fh02-4-of-6
4 of 6 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The single HDMI and USB connections are hidden behind a removable side panel. If you want to use the included streaming stick, it can mount in here and remain hidden, but it'll use both connections.

co-fh02-5-of-6
5 of 6 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The small IR remote can control the included streaming stick.

co-fh02-6-of-6
6 of 6 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

A second Bluetooth remote is included. It doesn't fully control the projector, though. Only the streaming stick.

Find out more in our full review: Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-FH02 LCD Projector: Brightest Projector Ever?

