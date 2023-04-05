Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Best Solar CompaniesOver-the-Counter Hearing Aids: Expert AdviceCordless Vacuums: Top ChoicesBenQ HT2060 Projector ReviewBest High-Yield Savings AccountsBest Internet ProvidersGoogle Drive: No LimitsDish Soap Spray

A Closer Look at the BenQ HT2060

The replacement to one of our favorite projectors, the HT2060 has some big shoes to fill. Here's a closer look.

headshots_Geoffrey_Morrison_140x100.jpg
Geoffrey Morrison
headshots_Geoffrey_Morrison_140x100.jpg
Geoffrey Morrison
See full bio
benq-ht2060-2-of-8
1 of 8 Geoff Morrison/CNET

The BenQ HT2060 is a $999 1080p projector powered by LEDs. It's the replacement to one of our favorite projectors, the HT2050A. 

Check out our full review: BenQ HT2060 Review: Return of the King.

benq-ht2060-3-of-8
2 of 8 Geoff Morrison/CNET

The HT2060 has a claimed 2,300 lumens and a 1.3x zoom.

benq-ht2060-4-of-8
3 of 8 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Unlike most DLP projectors in this price range, the HT2060 has vertical lens shift. 

benq-ht2060-5-of-8
4 of 8 Geoff Morrison/CNET

A handful of controls let you navigate the menus if you can't find the remote. This is becoming rarer on projectors of this size.

benq-ht2060-6-of-8
5 of 8 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Inside you can see one of the fans and one of the 5-watt speakers.

benq-ht2060-7-of-8
6 of 8 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Two HDMI inputs and a 2.5A USB connection are all you'll likely need. There's also analog and digital audio outputs, an analog input and a RS-232 for wired control.

benq-ht2060-8-of-8
7 of 8 Geoff Morrison/CNET

The backlit remote has direct access buttons to most of the picture settings.

benq-ht2060-1-of-8
8 of 8 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Does it live up to its lauded predecessor? Check out our full review: BenQ HT2060 Review: Return of the King.

More Galleries

Pixel 7 Pro: Subtle Tweaks Improve Google's Best Phone
pixel-7-pro-watch-lanxon-promo-57

Pixel 7 Pro: Subtle Tweaks Improve Google's Best Phone

19 Photos
Yamaha motorcycle and instrument designers trade jobs (pictures)
yamaha01.jpg

Yamaha motorcycle and instrument designers trade jobs (pictures)

16 Photos
CNET's 'Day of the Dead Devices' altar (pictures)
dia-de-los-muertos-3318-001.jpg

CNET's 'Day of the Dead Devices' altar (pictures)

9 Photos
2007 Los Angeles Auto Show: concept cars
conceptss01_440.jpg

2007 Los Angeles Auto Show: concept cars

14 Photos
Best sound bars under $300
polk-magnifi-mini-15.jpg

Best sound bars under $300

18 Photos
2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke reports for diesel duty
2018 Ford F-150 diesel

2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke reports for diesel duty

22 Photos
Music-friendly cell phone accessories

Music-friendly cell phone accessories

11 Photos