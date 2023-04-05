A Closer Look at the BenQ HT2060

The replacement to one of our favorite projectors, the HT2060 has some big shoes to fill. Here's a closer look.
The BenQ HT2060 is a $999 1080p projector powered by LEDs. It's the replacement to one of our favorite projectors, the HT2050A.
Check out our full review: BenQ HT2060 Review: Return of the King.
The HT2060 has a claimed 2,300 lumens and a 1.3x zoom.
Unlike most DLP projectors in this price range, the HT2060 has vertical lens shift.
A handful of controls let you navigate the menus if you can't find the remote. This is becoming rarer on projectors of this size.
Inside you can see one of the fans and one of the 5-watt speakers.
Two HDMI inputs and a 2.5A USB connection are all you'll likely need. There's also analog and digital audio outputs, an analog input and a RS-232 for wired control.
The backlit remote has direct access buttons to most of the picture settings.
Does it live up to its lauded predecessor? Check out our full review: BenQ HT2060 Review: Return of the King.