The buzz at CES 2019 came from the 'world's largest pot dispensary'

Floating orbs, interactive lotus flowers. This is a marijuana dispensary like no other.
Sitting in the shadow of the Las Vegas strip at CES 2019, where everything is bigger and brighter, Planet 13 is on a mission to overhaul the recreational marijuana experience.
The company has a 15,000 square-foot showroom that offers more than 70 strains of cannabis from over 50 retail vendors. Planet 13 says that's just the beginning.
Its building has another 100,000 square feet waiting for the next phase. Plans are already underway to open a smoking lounge and nightclub: a 24/7 sensory marijuana experience that only Vegas could dream up.
Recreational marijuana became legal in Nevada in January 2017. It didn't take long for the pot industry to step up its game.
The dispensary showroom floor is currently more than 15,000 square feet. The building spans 112,000 square feet and the company plans to add a smoking lounge, nightclub and other recreational and shopping facilities.
This color wheel helps customers navigate the varied strains of marijuana available. You start by choosing from broader qualities like "Effect" or "Aroma" and eventually more specific flavors and taste profiles that suit what's right for you.
Modern marijuana isn't all smoked. These are peppermint, blood orange and chamomile herbal teas infused with cannabidiol, better known as CBD, a cannabis compound that doesn't make people feel "stoned."