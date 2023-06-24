Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
4K Projector on a Gimbal: Up Close with the JMGO N1 Ultra

This projector has some impressive specs and can spin in (almost) all directions.

headshots_Geoffrey_Morrison_140x100.jpg
Geoffrey Morrison
JMGO N1 Ultra
1 of 7 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The JMGO N1 Ultra is a 4K projector with Android TV built in and some impressive specs.

For more, check out our JMGO N1 Ultra 4K laser projector review.

JMGO N1 Ultra
2 of 7 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Perhaps most interesting, the N1 Ultra can pivot up and down, and rotate, so setup is fast and easy. 

Well, fast and easy if you don't mind keystone correction.

JMGO N1 Ultra
3 of 7 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

There's also automatic focus.

JMGO N1 Ultra
4 of 7 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The built-in speakers were co-designed with Dynaudio.

JMGO N1 Ultra
5 of 7 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Two HDMI inputs and a headphone jack are on the back. Note the power plug on the lower right of the stand. There's a separate power brick.

JMGO N1 Ultra
6 of 7 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

You can smoothly rotate the N1 Ultra 360 degrees, though you might get the cables tangled if you're not careful.

jmgo-n1-ultra-7-of-7
7 of 7 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The remote isn't backlit, but it is Bluetooth.

