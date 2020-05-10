It's a good time to buy a Nintendo Switch

There's honestly never been a better time to get stuck into Nintendo Switch games.

First off, there's a choice between the original Nintendo Switch and the brand new Nintendo Switch Lite. That's good.

Second of all, a huge number of us are homebound. There's never been a better time to disappear into a video game for a few weeks.



The Nintendo Switch already has a solid library of classics. Let's run through a few of our favourites.