30 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, in photos

Berlin Wall

Nov. 9, 2019, marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. 

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
1
of 32

Berlin Wall

After World War II, Germany was divided between East and West. The West, with the help of the US and Britain, flourished and modernized. The East, under the influence of the Soviet Union, struggled. About 3.6 million East Germans, 20% of the population, fled between 1945 and 1961. 

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
2
of 32

Berlin Wall

East Germany, known as the German Democratic Republic (GDR) or Deutsche Demokratische Republik (DDR), didn't want the rest of its citizens to leave for the richer West, so in August 1961 it built barriers to keep its people in. The official GDR line: It wanted to keep "decadent, immoral westerners out." 

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
3
of 32

Berlin Wall

The Berlin Wall divided Bernauer Strasse in the northern part of the city. When the GDR sealed the border on Aug. 13, 1961, it devastated the neighborhood.

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
4
of 32

Berlin Wall

Families and friends were separated from each other. 

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
5
of 32

Berlin Wall

About 150,000 people tried to escape East Germany, and it's believed 40,000 succeeded. Many died, including at least 136 in Berlin. 

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
6
of 32

Berlin Wall

A memorial along Bernauer Strasse shows photos of some of those people who died trying to flee East Berlin. 

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
7
of 32

Fleeing via hot air balloon

Günter Wetzel and his colleague Peter Strelzyk succeeded in fleeing East Germany for West. They built a hot air balloon to escape with their families in September 1979. 

Photo:Courtesy of Günter Wetzel
8
of 32

Fleeing via hot air balloon

Günter Wetzel and Peter Strelzyk used only a magazine article as a guide when building their hot air balloon to escape East Germany. They didn't have time to weave a fancy basket. The balloon carried eight people to West Germany in September 1979. 

Photo:Courtesy of Günter Wetzel
9
of 32

Berlin Wall

The Berlin Wall fell on Nov. 9, 1989. Today, there are still spots around Berlin where you can visit remnants of the wall, like on Bernauer Strasße.

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
10
of 32

Berlin Wall

The Cold War was thawing toward the end of 1989. On Nov. 9, a spokesman for East Berlin's Communist Party said GDR citizens would be able to cross into the West. 

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
11
of 32

Berlin Wall

When people heard that, they crowded the border crossings to head to the West. 

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
12
of 32

Berlin Wall

The East German government couldn't go back, and the border was officially open. 

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
13
of 32

Berlin Wall

East and West Germany reunited nearly a year later, on October 3, 1990. Family members who hadn't seen each other in decades were reunited. 

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
14
of 32

Berlin Wall

East German was behind the West in many ways, even things as simple as modern culture and TV. 

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
15
of 32

Berlin Wall

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
16
of 32

Berlin Wall

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
17
of 32

Berlin Wall

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
18
of 32

Berlin Wall

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
19
of 32

Brandenburg Gate

The Berlin Wall fell on Nov. 9, 1989, and the city held a weeklong celebration in November 2019 for the 30th anniversary. That included a display at the famous Brandenburg Gate.

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
20
of 32

Art at Brandenburg Gate

The "Visions in Motion" art installation of 30,000 ribbons hung near the Brandenburg Gate to represent the wishes and memories of 30,000 people.

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
21
of 32

Art at Brandenburg Gate

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
22
of 32

East Side Gallery

Only a few days after the fall of the Berlin Wall on Nov. 9, 1989, artists started painting the east side of the structure. This area became the East Side Gallery.

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
23
of 32

East Side Gallery

It's the longest preserved piece of the Berlin Wall, with over 100 artists from 21 countries painting images on a 1.3km stretch of the former border.

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
24
of 32

East Side Gallery

The more than 100 paintings demonstrated "that in the end, the desire for freedom and creativity is stronger than sanctions and force," said a display at the East Side Gallery.

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
25
of 32

East Side Gallery

The City of Berlin made the East Side Gallery an official monument in November 1991, saving it from demolition.

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
26
of 32

East Side Gallery

The East Side Gallery is one of the only remaining strips of the Wall still standing in Berlin. 

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
27
of 32

East Side Gallery

The East Side Gallery has gone through two major refurbishments, in 2000 and 2009. The artists had to repaint their murals after the wall was repaired from weather, graffiti and other damage. 

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
28
of 32

East Side Gallery

Some artists refused to recreate their work, saying they didn't approve of the renovation and didn't want to alter the history of their murals. 

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
29
of 32

East Side Gallery

The back side of the East Side Gallery was initially kept white, and it has become a popular graffiti canvas. The city recently re-painted the backside white to play a video exhibit about the fall of the wall for the 30th anniversary in November 2019. 

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
30
of 32

East Side Gallery

On the back side of Berlin's East Side Gallery is an open air exhibit commemorating the 30th anniversary of the fall of the wall. And on the Spree River is a light exhibit called "What is here now, what once was here."

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
31
of 32

East Side Gallery

Light artist Rainer Walter Gottemeier installed 50 neon rod buoys and numerous flashing signal rescue lamps to symbolize the border between Kreuzberg in the former West Berlin and Friedrichshain in the former East. 

Photo:Shara Tibken/CNET
32
of 32
