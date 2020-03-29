24 tips to help you save on your electric bill

If living in self-quarantine has made you well aware of the extra electricity you've been using on lights, laundry and the stovetop, there are plenty of simple measures you can take to lower your electric bill.
If you live in an area of the world where the summers are hot, turn on your ceiling fans before you touch your thermostat. Using a ceiling fan can make a room feel 10 degrees cooler and a fan uses just 10 percent of the energy that a central air conditioner does, according to the US Natural Resource Defense Council.
If you haven't switched to LED lighting, now is the time. The US Department of Energy says that LED bulbs use at least 75 percent less energy -- and last 25 times longer -- than incandescent lighting. That equals a lot of savings!
If you're constantly following family members from room to room, turning off lights behind them, you need to update. One solution could be motion detectors, like GE's LED Plus lineup or Ring's smart outdoor lights.
They turn on when they sense someone's in the room and then turn themselves off when no movement is detected.
Here are some ways to monitor and reduce your electricity usage with some smart gadgets and upgrades, and a few easy tricks.
According to the California Energy Commission, if you turn off the burner early, the stove will still release enough heat to finish up whatever you're cooking and will save electricity. This tip works for most dishes, though there are a few exceptions.
Every time you open your oven door, the internal temperature can drop 25 degrees. Then, your oven has to use more electricity to bring the temperature back up. To save electricity, peek through the window and rely on your oven's light instead of opening the door.
The California Energy Commission says that dryers use approximately 6 percent of a home's total electricity usage. You can help your dryer work more efficiently by keeping it clean. Always cleaning the lint trap after every load is one of the most important things you can do. Here's more on how to deep-clean your dryer and your dryer vent.
Switching to a 2.5-gallon-per-minute (low-flow) showerhead and taking a 10-minute shower not only saves you 5 gallons of water over taking a bath, it also saves up to $145 each year in electricity, according to Energy Star.