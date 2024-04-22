24 Things Taking Up Space in Your Kitchen to Throw Out Now

It's spring and our instinct to clean and organize is at odds with our desire to winnow down to zero waste. As much as we encourage composting, recycling and repurposing, there comes a time in every kitchen item's life when it's time to say goodbye.

Old spices that have lost their zest, kitchen appliances that no longer function (and are likely not worth fixing) and warped cookware won't do you much good.

Here's a list of items that may be taking up precious space in your cupboards, fridge or pantry and why it's time to toss 'em.