CNET Senior Photographer James Martin made this face mask from denim. He crafted a two-panel design with a wire nose and an interior pocket for an optional filter and one shoelace looped and used as a strap.
CNET Editor in Chief Connie Guglielmo got creative with her face mask. It's made from cotton with adjustable side straps that you can tighten or loosen with a bead. She used a wide twist-tie from a coffee bag inserted in the fabric for a better fit around the nose.
Discuss: 21 face mask styles we love that you can buy or make
