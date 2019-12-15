2020 movies to geek out over

2020 movies

2020 is going to be an interesting year in movie theaters. There are lots more sequels, some of which have taken years to arrive -- whether it's Top Gun, Bad Boys or Bill and Ted, nostalgia is big at the box office this year.

James Bond is back in action, but superheroes rule once again, and this year the women lead the way in Black Widow and Birds of Prey. There's a Sopranos prequel and a new version of Dune, while Christopher Nolan, Edgar Wright and Steven Spielberg bring us new films too.

Check out the movies that'll shake things up in 2020.

