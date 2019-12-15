2020 movies to geek out over

CNET también está disponible en español.

2020 movies

2020 is going to be an interesting year in movie theaters. There are lots more sequels, some of which have taken years to arrive -- whether it's Top Gun, Bad Boys or Bill and Ted, nostalgia is big at the box office this year.

James Bond is back in action, but superheroes rule once again, and this year the women lead the way in Black Widow and Birds of Prey. There's a Sopranos prequel and a new version of Dune, while Christopher Nolan, Edgar Wright and Steven Spielberg bring us new films too.

Check out the movies that'll shake things up in 2020.

Read the article
Photo:Paramount
1
of 55

The Grudge (2020)

Andrea Riseborough and John Cho star in a reboot of Japanese horror film The Grudge.

Release date: January

Read the article
Photo:Sony
2
of 55

Underwater

Kristen Stewart takes a deep dive in the Alien-style undersea shocker Underwater.

Release date: January

Read the article
Photo:Fox
3
of 55

Bad Boys for Life

What ya gonna do when Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reteam in Bad Boys for Life?

Release date: January

Read the article
Photo:Sony
4
of 55

The Rhythm Section

Blake Lively and Jude Law tune up for The Rhythm Section, a spy thriller based on Mark Burnell's novel.

Release date: January

Read the article
Photo:Paramount
5
of 55

Tesla

Ethan Hawke gives an electric performance as inventor Nikola Tesla.

Release date: January (Sundance Film Festival) 

Read the article
Photo:Sundance Institute
6
of 55

Birds of Prey

Margot Robbie leads DC's comic book femme fatales in neon-flavored team-up Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.

Release date: February

Read the article
Photo:Claudette Barius/Warner Bros.
7
of 55

Sonic the Hedgehog

The speedy blue gaming icon comes to life in Sonic the Hedgehog -- following a swift redesign after fans were dismayed by the character's weird looks.

Release date: February

Read the article
Photo:Paramount
8
of 55

Bloodshot

Vin Diesel kicks off a new comic book franchise (hopefully) when he stars as Bloodshot, a cyber-enhanced super soldier looking for revenge.

Release date: February

Read the article
Photo:Sony
9
of 55

Fantasy Island

Fantasy Island makes your dreams come true in this shocking reimagining of the classic TV show from horror hitmakers Blumhouse.

Release date: February

Read the article
Photo:ABC Photo Archives
10
of 55

Wendy

A reimagining of the Peter Pan legend focusing on young Wendy, from Beasts of the Southern Wild director Benh Zeitlin.

Release date: February

Read the article
Photo:Fox
11
of 55

Onward

Two suburban monsters, voiced by Chris Pratt and Tom Holland, go on a fantasy-infused journey in Pixar's Onward.

Release date: March

Read the article
Photo:Pixar
12
of 55

The Invisible Man

Director Leigh Whannell and horror studio Blumhouse see their way clear to a new vision of Universal Pictures' classic monster movie The Invisible Man, as Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss is terrorized by a see-through scoundrel.

Release date: March

Read the article
Photo:Sophie Giraud/Hulu
13
of 55

Godzilla vs. Kong

Seconds out as Godzilla vs. Kong looks to settle who's king of the monsters.

Release date: March

Read the article
Photo:Warner Bros.
14
of 55

A Quiet Place 2

Don't make a sound as director John Krasinski and star Emily Blunt return to a world where sound summons monsters in A Quiet Place 2.

Release date: March

Read the article
Photo:Jonny Cournoyer
15
of 55

Radioactive

Rosamund Pike has a new lease of half-life as Marie Curie in Radioactive, directed by graphic novelist Marjane Satrapi and based on the comic by Lauren Redniss. 

Release date: March

Read the article
Photo:Sonia Recchia/Getty Images
16
of 55

Mulan

Mulan is the latest Disney classic to get the live-action reboot treatment.

Release date: March

Read the article
Photo:Disney
17
of 55

The New Mutants

Marvel's X-Men go horror for the spooky adventures of the teenage New Mutants.

Release date: April 

Read the article
Published:Caption:
18
of 55

No Time to Die

James Bond is back. Daniel Craig makes his final outing as 007 (probably) in No Time to Die, co-written by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Release date: April

Read the article
Photo:MGM/Universal Pictures
19
of 55

Black Widow

After Avengers: Endgame brought things to a close, Scarlett Johansson flashes back to a prequel about the background of her troubled Marvel antihero Black Widow.

Release date: April

Read the article
Photo:Marvel
20
of 55

Greyhound

Tom Hanks takes the helm for Greyhound, a World War II story about convoys stalked by wolf packs of Nazi U-boats.

Release date: May

Read the article
Photo:Nathan Congleton/NBC
21
of 55

Fast and Furious 9

Buckle up for Fast and Furious 9, starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren.

Release date: May

Read the article
Photo:Dodge
22
of 55

Artemis Fowl

Disney adapts the Artemis Fowl books about a junior genius turning his criminal mind against fairies.

Read the article
Photo:Disney
23
of 55

Wonder Woman 1984

Gal Gadot dons the colorful comic book armor for '80s-tastic superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984. 

Release date: June

Read the article
Photo:Warner Bros.
24
of 55

Candyman

Chilling 1992 horror movie Candyman gets a hook-handed reboot thanks to Get Out and Us director Jordan Peele.

Release date: June

Read the article
Photo:TriStar/Getty Images
25
of 55

Soul

Pixar takes you on a jazz odyssey to discover the truth about Soul.

Release date: June

Read the article
Photo:Disney/Pixar via EW
26
of 55

Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise feels the need for speed in belated sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

Release date: June

Read the article
Photo:Paramount Pictures
27
of 55

Free Guy

Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi and Killing Eve star Jodie Comer press start on Free Guy, the story of a video game's nonplayable character coming to life.

Release date: July

Read the article
Photo:Fox
28
of 55

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Ghostbusters: Afterlife gets a dose of freaky ghosts in a Stranger Things-style reboot with Paul Rudd.

Release date: July

Read the article
Photo:Sony Pictures
29
of 55

Tenet

Christopher Nolan returns with Tenet, a mysterious thriller starring Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki.

Release date: July

Read the article
Photo:Kimberly White/Getty Images
30
of 55

Jungle Cruise

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson go for a jungle cruise in Disney's family adventure.

Release date: July

Read the article
Photo:Walt Disney Studios
31
of 55

Morbius

Jared Leto sinks his teeth into the role of Morbius, a vampire from the world of Marvel comics, in this adventure from Sony, the studio behind Venom.

Release date: July

Read the article
Photo:Sony Pictures
32
of 55

Infinite

Mark Wahlberg and director Antoine Fuqua team up for Infinite, the story of a man discovering his hallucinations are actually visions from past lives. Hate it when that happens.

Release date: August

Read the article
Photo:STXfilms
33
of 55

Bill and Ted Face the Music

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are Wyld Stallyns once again in long-awaited sequel Bill and Ted Face the Music. Excellent!

Release date: August

Read the article
Photo:Orion Pictures
34
of 55

Monster Hunter

Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich follow the success of their Resident Evil series of video game movies with a new game adaptation, Monster Hunter. 

Release date: September

Read the article
Photo:Sony
35
of 55

The King's Man

Ralph Fiennes suits up for The King's Man, a WWI-era prequel to the Kingsman series of movies.

Release date: September

Read the article
Photo:Fox
36
of 55

Without Remorse

Michael B. Jordan is a former Navy SEAL out for revenge in Without Remorse, based on the 1993 novel by Jack Ryan creator Tom Clancy.

Release date: September

Read the article
Photo:Disney/Marvel
37
of 55

The Many Saints of Newark

Michael Gandolfini plays a young Tony Soprano, the role made famous by his father James Gandolfini, in The Many Saints of Newark. It's a '60s-set prequel to classic TV series The Sopranos created by writer and producer David Chase (right).

Release date: September

Read the article
Photo:Bobby Bank/GC Images
38
of 55

Last Night in Soho

Edgar Wright takes Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp and Diana Rigg out for their Last Night in Soho.

Release date: September

Read the article
Photo:Edgar Wright
39
of 55

Bios

Tom Hanks is the last man on Earth and Caleb Landry Jones (pictured) is his faithful robot in this postapocalyptic drama.

Release date: October

Read the article
Photo:Herbert Neubauer/Getty Images
40
of 55

Snake Eyes

Henry Golding and Samara Weaving toy with the idea of headlining Snake Eyes, a ninja-focused spin-off from the GI Joe series of toys and movies.

Release date: October

Read the article
Photo:Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage
41
of 55

The Eternals

A star-studded cast lead Marvel's ensemble adventure The Eternals. Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington and Brian Tyree Henry star in this tale of immortal aliens who first appeared in comics in 1976.

Release date: November

Read the article
Photo:Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
42
of 55

Red Notice

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot stars with action men Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice, the tale of an Interpol agent hunting the world's most devious art thief.

Release date: November

Read the article
Photo:Clay Enos/Warner Bros.
43
of 55

Dune

The spice must flow for director Denis Villeneuve in a new adaptation of the classic sci-fi novels. The cosmic cast includes Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

Release date: December

Read the article
Photo:Universal
44
of 55

West Side Story

Steven Spielberg directs Ansel Elgort and singing legend Rita Moreno in a new version of classic musical West Side Story.

Release date: December

Read the article
Published:Caption:
45
of 55

Coming 2 America

Eddie Murphy is Coming 2 America -- again -- in another long-awaited sequel.

Release date: December

Read the article
Photo:Michael Kovac/Getty Images
46
of 55

Uncharted

Tom Holland plays video game hero Nathan Drake in Uncharted, also starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Bumblebee helmer travis Knight.

Release date: December

Read the article
Photo:Uncharted
47
of 55

The Tomorrow War

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt faces down aliens again in The Tomorrow War, in which soldiers from the past are drafted to fight battles of the future.

Release date: December

Read the article
Published:Caption:
48
of 55

Shirley

A young couple moves in with famed author Shirley Jackson -- writer of The Haunting of Hill House, played here by Elisabeth Moss -- and find themselves sucked into a chilling drama straight out of a novel.

Release date: January (Sundance Film Festival) 

Read the article
Photo:Sundance Institute
49
of 55

Save Yourselves!

A young Brooklyn couple disconnect from their phones -- and miss the news that Earth is under attack.

Release date: January (Sundance Film Festival) 

Read the article
Photo:Sundance Institute
50
of 55

Possessor

Andrea Riseborough stars in Possessor as a body-hopping assassin fighting to survive when she's stuck inside someone else's identity.

Release date: January (Sundance Film Festival) 

Read the article
Photo:Sundance Institute
51
of 55

Code for Bias

Code for Bias is a documentary exploring the revelation that facial recognition technology doesn't see dark-skinned faces accurately, as researcher Joy Buolamwini fights for legislation to protect people of color against bias in the algorithms of face detection software that could be used by police. 

Release date: January (Sundance Film Festival) 

Read the article
Photo:Sundance Institute
52
of 55

Nine Days

In Nine Days, Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz take us to a strange house where a reclusive man interviews prospective candidates for the privilege to be born.

Release date: January (Sundance Film Festival) 

Read the article
Photo:Sundance Institute
53
of 55

Feels Good Man

Feels Good Man was his catchphrase, but it didn't feel great for indie comic artist Matt Furie when his character Pepe the Frog became an icon of hate. This documentary follows his fight to reclaim Pepe.

Release date: January (Sundance Film Festival) 

Read the article
Photo:Sundance Institute
54
of 55

Into the Deep

Into the Deep is a documentary exposing the shocking true story of the murder of journalist Kim Wall aboard a bizarre homemade submarine.

Release date: January (Sundance Film Festival) 

Read the article
Photo:Sundance Institute
55
of 55
