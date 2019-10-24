Year Walk

To cut to the chase, Year Walk is one of the best games we've ever played on mobile. It's based on the Swedish tradition of Arsgang, Year Walking, in which a person may go for a ritual walk, a vision quest of sorts, in the dark of the night to see what the year ahead will bring. Thrown into a forest without a tutorial, you have to collect clues and solve puzzles in what is some seriously clever and creative gameplay for an incredible twist ending. Don't forget to pick up the free companion app.

Platform: iOS

Price: $3.99 | AU$4.99 | £2.49

This feature was originally published in 2013 and has been updated with new games.