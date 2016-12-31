10 iPad tips every new owner should know

New iPad for the holidays? Let's get started: Slide to unlock is no longer, leaving you two ways to unlock your iPad with iOS 10. You can press the home button to unlock your iPad or just by resting your finger on the button. For the latter, head to Settings > General > Accessibility > Home Button and tap the toggle switch to turn on Rest Finger to Open.
Instead of double tapping the Home button and scrolling through the app switcher, a faster way is to just swipe sideways with four fingers to switch apps on an iPad. To enable this gesture, go to Settings > General > Multitasking and toggle on Gestures.
You likely know that you can swipe up from the bottom edge of your iPad to call up the Control Center, where you can adjust Wi-Fi and Bluetooth settings, turn on the flashlight, set a timer or alarm, among other common settings and features. But did you know that you can swipe to the left when viewing the Control Center to access its second panel of playback controls for music or podcasts?
There are two ways your iPad will read aloud to you. Swipe down with two fingers from the top edge and it will read whatever text is on the screen. Or you can select text and then tap Speak from the menu. Both settings can be enabled in Settings > General > Accessibility > Speech.
You can use your iPad's camera as a magnifying glass. Go to Settings > General > Accessibility and turn on Magnifier, which lets you triple-click the Home button to use the camera to zoom in on small details. Use the Filter button to enhance the image and the shutter button to freeze and unfreeze it.
Your iPad can show a lot of information on the lock screen, which is convenient for quickly glancing at calendar appointments, messages and more. You may, however, want to restrict what types of information can be accessed from your iPad without your passcode. Head to Settings > Touch ID & Passcode and disable Siri, notifications, message replies and more from showing up on your lock screen.
You no longer need to turn on your alarm each night before bed. Instead, use the Bedtime alarm to wake you up each morning -- or only weekday mornings. It reminds you when to go to bed so you get enough sleep and wakes you up with a gentle sound that gradually increases in volume. You can set your Bedtime alarm preferences in the Clock app.