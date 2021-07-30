What national coin shortage? Here's the scoop on your quarters, dimes and nickels

Angela Lang/CNET

Since the start of the pandemic, if you've been paying for things more with your debit and credit cards and less with the bills and coins in your pocket, you're not alone. Over the last year and a half, as stores and restaurants shuttered across the country (and we've wanted to touch fewer things), we've increasingly resorted to buying items online using plastic.

But the convenience of paying for things electronically also caused a nationwide coin shortage as pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters have gathered in coin jars instead of cash register drawers.

Here's what's up with the national coin shortage, why it's causing problems for businesses and what you may be able to do about it.

Is there a national coin shortage?

First -- as the Federal Reserve wants you to know -- the problem is not a lack of coins. The Fed said it's producing enough of them, minting 14.8 billion pennies, nickels, dimes, quarters, 50-cent pieces and dollar coins in 2020, a 24% increase from the 11.9 billion coins produced in 2019.

Instead, the Fed says, the problem is that due to the pandemic the coins are collecting dust in homes and businesses when they should be continually circulating through the economy.

In nonpandemic years, transactions at retail stores, vending machines, payment kiosks and banks would be enough to keep coins flowing. The US Mint said in 2019 retail and other financial transactions accounted for 83% of the flow of coins in circulation; just the remaining 17% came from newly minted coins.

When the country shut down last year, the share of credit card payments for the first time eclipsed cash payments, the Fed said, as we held onto to bills and coins instead of spending them.

What's the problem with having fewer coins in circulation?

The concern with the growing stockpiles of coins -- beyond that you can't snap shut your bulging coin purse -- is that businesses will be unable to complete cash transactions if they lack coins to make change.

And a coin shortage can disproportionately hit lower-income families that don't have debit or credit cards. According to a survey conducted prior to the pandemic, 29% of lower-income Americans (making less than $30,000 per year) said they make all or almost all of their purchases using cash -- versus 7% for individuals making $75,000 or more per year.

How can we get more coins circulating?

The Federal Reserve is concerned enough about the coin supply problem that it's convened a U.S. Coin Task Force to look for ways to get coins moving.

To start, the task force encourages individuals to start spending their coins, pay with exact change, deposit spare coins at a financial institution and redeem coins at a coin kiosk or recycler.

To make the case, the Mint has made its own public service announcement, asking for the public's help in getting coins back into the system.

To make the case, the Mint has made its own public service announcement, asking for the public's help in getting coins back into the system.