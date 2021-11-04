Ford F-150 Lightning EV reservations COVID vaccine deadline for US workers Nintendo Switch shortage Google Doodle celebrates 'father of fiber optics' PS5 restock tracker Best Black Friday deals
The Cost of Climate Change: Home matters

As the UN's COP26 conference continues, our focus shifts to the ways that climate change is impacting homeowners and prospective buyers.

tornado-house
Getty Images
This story is part of The Cost of Climate Change, CNET's coverage of how the changing climate impacts a range of financial issues.

As climate change increases the frequency and severity of storms and our weather patterns change, homeowners -- and prospective buyers -- are navigating a number of unprecedented questions and issues. In the next installment of our series on The Cost of Climate Change, we focus on the home, exploring topics including how to protect it from weather-related damage, how to leave it when it's time to evacuate -- and the changing calculus for prospective buyers in precarious regions. 

Today's features stories include:

And a recap of part one of our series: