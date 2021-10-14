Watch William Shatner on his trip to space Red flag emoji North Korea on Squid Game Apple's Oct. 18 event: How to watch Registration to buy a PS5 PS5 Pro
Social Security benefit increases are coming in 2022

As inflation pushes up prices, the government will offer raises for 70 million recipients.

gettyimages-157422696
Getty Images

Recipients of Social Security benefits are getting a raise next year. Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits are set for their largest increase since the 1980s, according to a Social Security Administration announcement. Approximately 70 million Americans will see a bump, starting with roughly 8 million SSI beneficiaries on Dec. 30, 2021, and the remainder in January 2022.

This Cost-of-Living Adjustment, or COLA, will increase retirees' payments by up to 5.9%. Recipients who qualify for the maximum amount will receive about $92 more per month or $1,657 more for the year. Rising inflation and its impact on the price of consumer goods in the US are driving the increase -- which is considerably higher than the average annual increase of 1.6% during the past 10 years. The cost of goods and services has gone up 5.4% since last September, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index.

Social Security and SSI beneficiaries should expect a letter in December detailing their new benefit amount. Most beneficiaries should be able to check the status of their specific COLA through their online Social Security account