Inflation reaches highest level since 1982. What do rising prices mean for you?

Sarah Tew/CNET

Whether it's milk from the grocery store, Thanksgiving turkeys or holiday gifts, prices are rising. That means your dollar can't buy as much as it could a few months ago. And that's a problem.

The Federal Reserve is the government agency in charge of keeping inflation -- that is, a sustained rise in the cost of living -- in check. After a series of monthly increases in the rate of inflation throughout the summer and fall, in November, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell characterized the situation as something "transitory." It seems, however, that may not be the case. Inflation continues to accelerate, and has now reached its highest level since 1982.

The Consumer Price Index, a key indicator of inflation, has increased by 6.8% since last November. The rising prices of food and fuel have made the most significant contributions toward that increase. But, even excluding those categories, inflation climbed by 4.9% last month, marking the fastest pace since 1991. This kind of sustained and increased inflation may point to something more enduring.

Inflation isn't inherently good or bad. Kept in check, it's the sign of a healthy economy. It keeps us spending rather than tucking our cash under a mattress. But while inflation rates have remained steady in recent decades, some worry current prices will keep climbing to the point where consumers are squeezed, undermining the economic recovery.

Here are some key things you need to know about inflation, and how it can impact your budget and your spending power.

What is inflation?

Simply put, inflation is a sustained increase in consumer prices. It means a dollar bill doesn't get you as much as it did before, whether you're at the grocery store or a used car lot.

Inflation is usually caused by either increased demand -- such as COVID-wary consumers finally ready to leave their homes and spend money -- or supply-side factors like increases in production costs.

Inflation is a given over the long term, and it requires some historical context to mean anything.

For example, in 1985, the cost of a movie ticket was $3.55. Today, watching a film in the theater will easily cost you $13 for the ticket alone -- never mind the popcorn, candy or soda. A $20 bill in 1985 would buy you almost four times what it buys today.

Over the past century, there have only been a few years when the annual inflation rate in the US has been a negative number. But we also measure inflation in the short term, where we can see sharper rises, such as the one we saw for June.

How do we know if we're in a period of inflation?

Inflation isn't a physical phenomenon we can observe. It's an idea that's backed by a consensus of experts who rely on market indexes and research.

One of the most closely watched gauges of inflation is the Consumer Price Index, which is produced by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics and based on the diaries of urban shoppers. CPI reports track data on 80,000 products, including food, education, energy, medical care and fuel.

The BLS also puts together a Producer Price Index, which tracks inflation more from the perspective of the producers of consumer goods. The PPI measures changes in seller prices reported by industries like manufacturing, agriculture, construction, natural gas and electricity.

And there's also the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, prepared by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, which tends to be a broader measure, because it includes all goods and services consumed, whether they're bought by consumers, employers or federal programs on consumers' behalf.

The Labor Department announced that the CPI increased by 5% in May, following an increase of 5% in April -- the rise that first caused a stir among market watchers. Some specific market segments are experiencing even more dramatic price surges: The index for used cars and trucks shot up by 10.5% in June.

But that rise in the CPI, in and of itself, doesn't mean we're necessarily in a cycle of rising inflation. That's where the Federal Reserve comes in.

How the Federal Reserve can fix things

The Fed, created in 1913, is the control center for the US banking system and handles the country's monetary policy. It's run by a board of governors and is also made up of a Federal Open Market Committee, 12 regional Federal Reserve banks and 24 branches.

While the BLS reports on inflation, the Fed moderates inflation and employment rates by managing the supply of money and setting interest rates. Part of its mission is to keep average inflation at a steady 2% rate. It's a delicate balancing act, and the main lever it can pull is to adjust interest rates. In general, when interest rates are low, the economy and inflation grow. And when interest rates are high, the economy and inflation slow.

Back in April, the Fed noted that recent rises in inflation were "transitory" and attributed stronger economic activity and employment to progress with COVID-19 vaccinations and related policies. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said prices "are likely to rise somewhat further before moderating later this year" and warned that they might even exceed its 2% rate goal. But he called them "one-time increases."

With rates well over the 2% inflation goal, many expected the Fed to increase interest rates in November. But interest rates remain untouched after the latest Fed meeting. In a statement released on Nov. 3, the Fed highlighted: "The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. With inflation having run persistently below this longer-run goal, the Committee will aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time so that inflation averages 2 percent over time and longer‑term inflation expectations remain well anchored at 2 percent."

Should we be worried?

Maybe. There are two possibilities on the table.

The first possibility is that while you're seeing the cost of day-to-day living go up, it could be just the normal and expected response to the stalled-out pandemic economy. There's been no consensus among experts that inflation will become a sustained cycle. It's just on their radar, especially now with the rapid pace, and particularly as Capitol Hill is weighing some ginormous stimulus packages and the economy is making a comeback.

In November, the Fed decided to begin tapering asset purchases by $15 billion monthly -- a move that may lead to higher interest rates over time. But now it must contend with inflation as a higher-profile trend and an increasingly major narrative in the national political conversation. Chairman Powell himself acknowledged early in December that "price increases have spread much more broadly in the recent months." It's likely that we'll hear an updated assessment of inflation during the next Federal Open Market Committee, which is expected to take place on Dec. 14 or 15.

It's worth noting that the Fed has been generally successful in keeping inflation at or below its target of 2% for almost a decade. But these are unprecedented times, and this is definitely an issue to keep an eye on.

What about the other 'flations': Deflation, hyperinflation, stagflation?

There are a few other "flations" worth knowing about. Let's brush up.

Deflation

As the name infers, deflation is the opposite of inflation. Economic deflation is when the cost of living goes down. (We saw this, for example, during parts of 2020.) Widespread deflation can have a devastating impact on an economy. Throughout US history, deflation tends to accompany economic crises. Deflation can portend an oncoming recession as consumers tend to halt buying in hopes that prices will continue to fall, thus creating a drop in demand. Eventually, this leads to consumers spending even less, lower wages and higher unemployment rates.

Hyperinflation

This economic cycle is similar to inflation in that it involves an increase in the cost of living. However, unlike inflation, hyperinflation takes place rapidly and is out of control. Many economists define hyperinflation as the increase in prices by 1,000% per year. Hyperinflation is uncommon in developed countries like the US. But remember Venezuela's economic collapse in 2018? That was due in part to the country's inflation rate hitting more than 1 million percent.

Stagflation

Stagflation is when the economy enters a period of stagnation. In these instances, unemployment is high, prices are rising and economic growth is slow. Stagflation was first recognized in the 1970s after the energy crisis. Simultaneously, inflation doubled, the US experienced negative GDP growth and unemployment reached 9%. Memories of this dark economic time factor into current fears of inflation spiraling out of control, even though the circumstances are very different.

Michelle Meyers and Justin Jaffe contributed to this report.