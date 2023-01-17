You Should Keep This COLA Letter in a Safe Place. Here's Why

You probably received a letter in December concerning your cost-of-living adjustment increase. If you did, don't overlook it. The letter the Social Security Administration sent out tells recipients how that adjustment will impact their benefit amount in 2023. If you received it and don't know what to do with it, you shouldn't throw it out and try not to lose it. You may need it for a number of reasons, including proof of benefit amount when applying for loans or energy assistance. So keep that letter in a safe place.

The letter notifies beneficiaries of their new 2023 benefit amount, according to the SSA, which increased by 8.7% in January. Those who receive Supplemental Security Income received their first COLA payment in December. About 65 million Americans will see this check increase in 2023, the SSA said.

If your COLA payment is more or less than you expected, you can make an appeal to the Social Security Administration and your COLA letter or COLA e-letter will act as a sort of proof of payment. For more details about your Social Security benefits, check out when you can expect your Social Security check to arrive and this cheat sheet for understanding your 2023 benefits.

When will I receive my COLA letter?



The Social Security Administration told CNET that it sent out letters in the mail throughout the month of December. That means your notice has probably already arrived.

If you haven't received it yet, contact the Social Security office. Now would be the time to check in with the SSA and track down where that letter is or request another if you lost it.

Can I just access my new benefits amount online?



It depends. If you already had an online my Social Security account by Nov. 15, you should be able to access your statement in the Messages Center. Otherwise, you'll need to wait on the letter to arrive.

To learn more about Social Security, here's a 2023 cheat sheet and an explanation for why the COLA is higher in 2023.