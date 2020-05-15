You missed the IRS stimulus direct deposit deadline. Don't worry. This is what happens now

Angela Lang/CNET

The US government is currently paying out up to $1,200 per person as part of a $2 trillion economic relief package to help offset the hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Up until this week, the IRS was letting people securely submit their bank account information online to initiate a direct deposit that put your eligible payment amount into your bank account.

However, the IRS stopped accepting new direct deposit submissions on May 13. That means you won't be able to get your coronavirus stimulus check transferred electronically into your bank account. But you can still get your check through the US mail. We'll walk you through some basic information about how you'll receive your payment.

How will my check arrive, in the mail or through direct deposit?

Now that the IRS says it is no longer accepting direct deposit information, the federal agency said it will continue to transfer relief money to bank accounts and focus on mailing paper checks, which should begin arriving through late May and into June. Here's how to figure out if you're getting a check in the mail or straight to your account if you didn't set up direct deposit using the Get My Payment tool.

If you filed taxes in 2018 or 2019 and included direct deposit information: You're all set. The IRS should automatically deposit your check into the bank account you provided on your tax return.

If you filed in 2018 or 2019 but didn't include direct deposit information: The IRS will mail you your payment.

If the bank account you put on your tax return is no longer active: The IRS will automatically mail your check to the last address it has for you.

If you had entered your banking information by Tuesday of this week: The IRS said your payment date will be available in Get My Payment on Saturday.

If you entered your bank information after Tuesday and before noon ET on Wednesday: Your payment date should be available beginning the Saturday after this one.

When will I get my check?

The IRS said it will be making payments through the rest of 2020. If you don't receive a payment this year -- or if you were due a larger payment than you received because of a new child, for example -- the IRS said you can claim your allotted stimulus money next year by filing a 2020 tax return.

Hopefully, you'll get your payment much quicker than that. You can use the Get My Payment portal to see your payment schedule.

Note that sometimes even if you did manage to enter your banking information the IRS will still send you a check in the mail because it was already processing the payment. The IRS said it can take up to 14 days to receive a payment if this is the case.

Will there be a second round of stimulus checks?

While many US residents are still waiting for their first payments, House Democrats on Tuesday proposed legislation for additional economic relief, including a second coronavirus relief check for up to $1,200 per person and up to $6,000 per family.

For more, here's what we know about a second round of stimulus checks, how best to use your stimulus check and how to avoid being scammed.