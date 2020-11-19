You could claim $500 in missing stimulus check money for your children. How to file with the IRS before time runs out

Angela Lang/CNET

If you never got the $500 payments for each dependent child that were supposed to be part of the first stimulus check, you still have time to file a claim -- but it's only a few days away. The IRS originally set a September deadline for parents to claim the full amount, but the agency has since extended the cutoff to get a catch-up payment until 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET) on Nov. 21.

CNET's stimulus check calculator and your adjusted gross income (AGI) will help you determine the payment amount you were supposed to receive. Parents who pay or receive child support could each qualify to receive $500, but they must share custody of a child dependent and may need to file a claim to get the payment payment. And in some cases, the IRS might also garnish a stimulus check to settle child support debts.

Below, we provide more information about stimulus payments, including the current state of negotiations to agree on the contents of a new economic relief package with a second stimulus check and get Congress to pass legislation in the wake of Joe Biden becoming president-elect. And for further reading, check out who might be eligible and who may not qualify at all for a second payment. This story is regularly updated.

How can I file for my missing $500 catch-up payment?



To file for your missing $500 stimulus money, visit the Free File Fillable Forms site, select Get Started and create an account if you haven't already. Then follow the posted instructions for filling out the form. You'll need to provide your full name, mailing and email address, date of birth, Social Security number, bank account number (if you have one), driver's license or state ID (if you have one), each qualifying child's Social Security number and the child's relationship to you.

When you're finished, you'll receive a confirmation email. Your information will then be sent to the IRS so they can work on getting a check sent out to you, assuming you're eligible.

When will the IRS send the $500 stimulus money per dependent?

If you filed by the original Sept. 30 cutoff, the IRS has said it will start issuing checks in October. If you file by Nov. 21 at 12 p.m. PT, and the IRS is able to process payments with the same schedule as the first deadline, you could receive your payment in December. If you miss the deadline, however, your check will be included in your 2020 tax return in 2021.

You'll be able to track the status of your IRS payment by visiting the IRS Get My Payment webpage. From there, you'll need to provide your Social Security number, date of birth, home address and ZIP code.

How does eligibility for stimulus checks work if you have kids?

To be eligible, you must be a US citizen, a permanent resident or a qualifying "resident alien." You must also have a valid Social Security number and can't be claimed as a dependent of another taxpayer.

Here's where the rules get tricky. On the surface, the rules to claim a check -- with or without a child dependent -- including having an adjusted gross income under $99,000 (single people), $146,500 (heads of household) or $198,000 (married couples filing jointly). But, and here's the big catch, because of the way the IRS calculates your stimulus check, you may actually be entitled to some money if you claim a child on your taxes, even if you exceed the income limit.

The CARES Act stipulates a $500 allowance per child dependent in addition to the $1,200 cap for single filers and up to $2,400 for couples filing jointly. (We've calculated how much money you might be able to get if rules about dependents change for a second stimulus check.)

There may be specific details you'll want to explore if your child dependent is adopted, disabled (of any age) or a citizen of another country. Here's how the IRS defines an adult eligible to receive their own check.

What can I do if I miss the IRS' Nov. 21 deadline?

The deadline to file for your missing $500 stimulus money is Nov. 21, but if you miss the deadline, you can still get your payment. When you file your taxes in 2021, you can claim the additional amount on behalf of eligible dependents. The IRS will use either your 2019 or 2018 tax return to determine how much you're owed and is expected to post instructions online closer to tax season next year.

For more information about stimulus payments, here's how fast the IRS could send out a second stimulus payment if a bill is passed issuing them. And if you still haven't received your stimulus check and you think it's lost or missing, try this IRS phone number to file a report.