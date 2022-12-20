You Could Be Owed Money From Keurig's $10 Million K-Cup Settlement. Find Out How

K-Cups have become ubiquitous in homes and offices in the last decade. But there's been debate about the single-serve coffee pods' taste, cost and, most notably, their impact on the environment. While K-Cups are technically recyclable, it requires peeling off their foil top, removing the coffee grounds and rinsing out the pod first.



Environmental groups say, in practical terms, the chances of them being properly recycled are slim. When you consider an estimated 64.6 million coffee pods are used every day, according to Consumer Reports, that's a major issue.

Earlier this year, Keurig Dr Pepper reached a $10 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit alleging it misrepresents its K-Cups as widely recyclable. After a fairness hearing last week, the court gave final approval to the settlement.



If you've used Keurig's K-Cups to make your coffee, you might be due part of that payout -- but the deadline to file a claim is only a few weeks away.

Here's what you need to know about the Keurig K-Cup case, including who is eligible for money, how much you could get and how to submit a claim.

What is Keurig accused of in the class action suit?

In a suit filed in District Court in Northern California in 2018, the plaintiffs alleged that the company misled customers about how easily its pods can be recycled, with detailed recycling instructions and a large-print tagline reading, "Have your cup and recycle it, too."

But, the complaint alleges, the cups are not widely recyclable and "usually still end up in landfills."



Many recycling companies won't even accept the polypropylene pods, the suit claims, because they're too small and there's no market for materials made from them. In addition, the presence of ground coffee residue and metal contaminants often makes them ineligible for recycling.

According to the complaint, Keurig fails to "inform the consumer of the extremely limited chance that the products will ultimately be recycled."

Keurig, which acquired Dr Pepper Snapple Group in 2018, agreed to the $10 million payout in February after the court denied its motion to dismiss the suit. It also agreed to add larger-print language to its packages indicating K-Cups are "not recycled in many communities."

Nonetheless most consumers "believe that if their municipality offers recycling services, then all products marketed as 'recyclable' can be recycled," the complaint reads. And most people will put their pods in the recycling bin "under the false impression that the products can be recycled."

Keurig didn't respond to a request for comment but, in filings, has denied any wrongdoing.

In January, the company settled a similar suit about its recycling with Canada's Competition Bureau, which enforces fair-business practices in that country. The manufacturer agreed to pay $2.2 million and make a roughly $586,000 donation to the Polypropylene Recycling Coalition.

K-Cup technology is licensed to a host of coffee manufacturers -- including Starbucks, Peet's, Dunkin', Gevalia and Maxwell House -- as well as house brands from Amazon, Kroger, Harris Teeter and others.

According to the Keurig website, Keurig introduced easy-peel lids on select items in November 2021 to make it easier to dispose of the foil lid before recycling.

Who is eligible to file a claim for money from Keurig?

You can qualify as a class member if you purchased K-Cup single-serving coffee pods labeled as recyclable in the United States for household use between June 8, 2016, and Aug. 8, 2022.



Proof of purchase isn't necessary, though it will affect how much money you receive: With proof of purchase, you can request a refund of $3.50 per 100 pods purchased, with a minimum payment of $6 and a cap of $36. Without proof of purchase, you can claim up to $5 per household.

How do I file a claim?

You can submit a claim on the settlement website or print out a form, complete it and mail it to:

Smith v. Keurig Green Mountain

c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC

P.O. Box 225391

New York, NY 10150-5391

The deadline to file a claim is Jan. 9. 2023.