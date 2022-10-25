Ahead of the holiday season, Amazon has started accepting Venmo as a payment option. Select customers will be able to make purchases immediately, and the payment option will roll out across the US by Black Friday, Venmo owner PayPal said on Tuesday.

Along with your traditional credit or debit card, you now have the option to pay for your Amazon purchases with Venmo and set it as your default payment method with the online retailer. No additional fees are calculated for using Venmo at checkout, and you can use either your Venmo balance or linked bank account for your Amazon purchases. Transactions are secure, according to Amazon, and eligible purchases are covered by Venmo's Purchase Protection Program and Amazon's A-to-Z Guarantee.

To pay with Venmo, you'll first need to download the Venmo app and register an account, if you don't have one already. Then you can add your Venmo account to Amazon by clicking on Select a payment method, then clicking on Add a Venmo account at checkout.

Amazon and PayPal announced the partnership last year. Venmo is a popular mobile payment app that lets you send money to friends, and receive it from them, and also make purchases online or in person.