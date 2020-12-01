Yes, you could get less money with a second stimulus check, if...

Angela Lang/CNET

For four months now, Republican and Democratic leaders have bickered over the next coronavirus relief package, with no resolution. Now, a bipartisan group is reportedly planning to unveil a $908 billion stimulus proposal that would provide $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits, but would likely leave out another direct payment of up to $1,200 per person.

If Congress succeeds in approving another stimulus check either in 2020 or in 2021, which is still very much a possibility, it could wind up changing the requirements in ways that would result in a larger or even smaller payment for tens of millions of people. In some cases, you might not get another round at all. Until eligibility is fixed in place, there still may be some uncertainty over the amount of stimulus money your household could expect.

Regardless, if you're counting on the next direct payment, you'll want to manage your expectations when the next stimulus check comes. With that in mind, we laid out some scenarios that could make your second check smaller than the first. And by the way, if you didn't get your first payment immediately, here's what you might be able to do now to get the next one quicker. This story was recently updated with new information.

Stimulus money: One key thing to know

In the first round of stimulus checks, the IRS for the most part used your most recent federal tax return (2019 0r 2018) when calculating your total payment (people who don't ordinarily file tax returns were in many cases eligible as well). But some people who qualified for a check have experienced personal or financial changes after filing that could affect a future payment one way or another.

Did you start a new job, get a raise or earn a higher income overall?

Your adjusted gross income, or AGI, is a term normally used for the IRS' yearly tax return to describe your total income, including assets (like stock sales, credits and deductions or an inheritance, for example) that fall outside your usual paycheck. The first stimulus check, and most likely the second, will cut you off if your AGI goes above a certain income limit.

There's a huge correlation between your tax status and stimulus checks, and any change in your AGI could increase or reduce the size of your check.

For instance, if you received the full $1,200 per qualified adult with the first stimulus check because your AGI was under the income limit, but then you got a promotion or a new job that pays more (congratulations), then your check may be smaller next time -- since the IRS pays out on a sliding scale -- or you may have maxed out the threshold and no longer qualify. All told, this is a "good" problem to have.

Do you have fewer child dependents now than you did earlier this year?

Age is an important factor in how much stimulus money a household gets, but maybe not like you think. Older adults are in many cases entitled to a stimulus check. In the first round of direct payments, households were given an extra $500 for each "child dependent." This is a legal minor who is 16 years old or younger.

Interestingly, the IRS' definition of a child dependent for your taxes (23 or under, and financially reliant on the tax filer) isn't the same set of terms used for stimulus checks.

If the rules stay the same (and there's some indication they may not), any older dependents you claimed for the first check may have aged out of eligibility, which means you could get $500 less if rules stay the same.

Are you behind on child support or did you change how you claimed your dependent?

For the most part, any stimulus check you receive you have full rights to use as you like. However, one exception laid out in the CARES Act from March was child support. If you owe child support to your kid's other parent, you may have some or all of your stimulus check garnished. If you received an extra $500 for the way you and the other parent filed a dependency claim (it's complicated), and then changed how you filed in your 2019 tax reserve (for example, if the other parent gained full custody), you may not get the extra $500. Here's more information about child support situations.

Do you have any debts with creditors or private banks?

Normally, your stimulus money can't be garnished to pay rent or federal tax. There are a few exceptions, however, including the child support situation above. If these rules don't change with the next stimulus bill, then there are two groups -- private creditors and banks -- who could legitimately seize all or part of your money from the first, and likely second, check.

Some stimulus laws could shift, which may disqualify you

Since the terms of the second stimulus check aren't finalized yet -- and won't be until the sitting president signs a bill into law -- it isn't clear how they may or may not change. There's also the way that the IRS may interpret the law and act or withhold stimulus money. For example, after the CARES Act was signed in March, the IRS first sent people in prison and jail a stimulus check, then asked for it back and stopped issuing new checks. A recent ruling from a federal judge has started them up again.

If this law, and others regarding citizenship status in the US, US territories or abroad, were to change, it could make someone who was eligible to receive the first payment disqualified for a second check.

Did you give the IRS your new address if you moved?

If you moved as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and haven't filed a change of address form with the USPS or IRS (a good measure to take), the agency may not know where to send a paper check or EIP card. If you received your first stimulus delivery through direct deposit, the IRS will likely go that route again. If you changed bank accounts, you may run into a holdup or need to contact the IRS to file a further claim.

If there's an IRS error or missing step, you'll likely need to file a claim

It happened with the first check and could easily happen with the next. Clerical errors and complex rules might result in your household getting less money in a future second stimulus check than you might really be entitled to -- for you and your dependents. Or maybe you don't normally need to file taxes and wind up missing a rare extra step you need to take. Perhaps you moved (see above).

Whatever the reason, if some issue prevents you from receiving all or part of your stimulus money, you should be able to claim a rebate payment. The IRS is currently sorting through these stimulus payment omissions now for a wide range of groups, and will likely do so again if a second check comes to be.

Has anyone in your family died since your previous tax filing?

Our condolences. If your household received a stimulus check that included a spouse or child dependent who died between your last tax filing and the receipt of the second stimulus check, the IRS is likely to send a smaller sum if your tax filing status, deductions, credits or AGI changed. If the person is recently deceased (by the time the next check arrives), the IRS asks for the payment to be returned.

For more on stimulus, here's what President-elect Joe Biden could do if another stimulus bill doesn't go through by the time he becomes president, and everything you need to know about stimulus checks.