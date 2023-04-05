Why Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $4 a Gallon

OPEC+ will begin cutting its oil production by more than a million barrels a day next month, a move that could have a serious impact on gas prices in the US.

Members of the oil-producing alliance, which include Saudia Arabia, Russia and Iran, announced this week that they will reduce output by 1.2 million barrels through the end of 2023, equal to about 1% less oil on the global market.

The move comes just after Russia decided to decrease production by 500,000 barrels a day.

With summer travel season just about here, gas prices were already on target to increase. Experts say OPEC's decision could ratchet them up even higher.

"I certainly think there's going to be upward pressure on prices as a result of these production cuts," Patrick DeHaan, lead petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, told ABC News.

On Twitter, DeHann said he expected the slowdown would cause oil prices to rise $3 to $6 a barrel. At the pump, he added, "the initial effect will be limited to a ballpark of 5 to 15 cents a gallon."

Peter McNally, an industrial materials and energy expert for Third Bridge, predicts a steeper increase of 30 cents per gallon. If McNally is right, gas prices could reach $4 a gallon by summer.

On Wednesday, the national average for a gallon of gas was about $3.53, according to AAA. That's up 13 cents from last month, but far less than the $4.18 average from this time last year.

Regular gasoline hit an all-time high of $5.02 a gallon in June 2022.

OPEC+ nations previously cut their output by 2 million barrels per day in October 2022, a move the White House called "shortsighted."

The Biden administration has similarly criticized the new announcement, which Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called "unconstructive."

"We don't think cuts are advisable at this moment, given market uncertainty -- and we've made that clear," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Monday.

