Who qualifies for the Child Tax Credit 2021? Everything we know

With just months away before the new 2021 Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments are expected to roll out to eligible families, it's time to see if you qualify. The new stimulus bill signed into law by President Joe Biden offers families more money, which they could start seeing as early as July.

This time, the Child Tax Credit payment amounts for each child are higher than in previous years. For a child under the age of 6, parents and caregivers can receive up to $3,600. So if someone has two kids, they can receive up to $7,200 total. For a child between the ages of 6 and 17, parents and caregivers can receive up to $3,000 -- which would amount to $6,000 for two kids.

So who qualifies for this higher CTC payment and what are the eligibility requirements? We'll explain below. Also, here's what we know about a fourth stimulus check, and if you haven't received your third stimulus check of up to $1,400 per person, here's when it could come and how to track it (or what the holdup could be). The IRS is asking that you don't call regarding a missing payment. Here are six other tax credits to get you more money this year.

Parents of children ages 6 and up qualify for $3,000 per kid

If you have dependents who are ages six or older, you'll qualify for up to $3,000 per kid, assuming you meet the income requirements (see below). This includes your dependents who are 17 years old -- originally, parents could only claim up to $2,000 for each dependent age 16 and younger.

You can also get money for your older kids, although it's not nearly as much. You can claim up to $500 for an 18-year-old, as well as for full-time college students between the ages of 19 and 24.

Child Tax Credit 2021 qualifications Who qualifies What the law says Single filer An AGI of $75,000 or less to qualify for the full amount Head of household An AGI of $112,500 or less to qualify for the full amount Couple filing jointly An AGI of $150,000 or less to qualify for the full amount Child age 5 and younger Credit for $3,600 each if parent/guardian meets above requirements Child age 6-17 Credit for $3,000 each if parent/guardian meets above requirements Nonfiler Will need to file a 2020 tax return to get the payment

Parents of children ages 5 and younger qualify for $3,600 per kid

If your dependents are below the age of 6, you can claim up to $3,600 per child as long as you meet the income requirements below. That's $1,600 more than the $2,000 that parents were able to claim on their 2020 tax returns.

This includes newborn babies, even if they're born later in 2021. The parent filer would likely be able to update the portal with their new dependent information to begin receiving the advance payments this year, said Garrett Watson, a senior policy analyst at Tax Foundation. Otherwise, parents can file a claim on their 2021 tax returns next year. However, anything can change from now until the IRS provides us with more information and gets the portal up and running -- the IRS hasn't set a specific timeline for that yet.

Single filers with an AGI of $75,000 or less

As long as your adjusted gross income (also known as AGI) is $75,000 or less, single taxpayer parents will qualify for the full Child Tax Credit amount. After $75,000, the amount will begin phasing out.

The credit phases out by $50 for every $1,000 of income over the threshold amounts for all filers, according to Joanna Powell, Managing Director and CFP at CBIZ.

Heads of households with an AGI of $112,500 or less

As a head of household, your AGI will need to be $112,500 or less in order to qualify for the full CTC amount. The amount you could get begins phasing out if your income is over $112,500.

Married couples filing jointly with an AGI of $150,000 or less

If you're married and filing jointly with your spouse, your AGI needs to be $150,000 or less to qualify for the full CTC amount.

What if you don't file taxes? Can you still qualify?

Even if you don't usually file taxes -- you're considered a nonfiler -- you'll need to in order to qualify for the 2021 Child Tax Credit. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said that payments will be automatic for those who file their 2020 tax returns by May 17, so if you don't have your tax return submitted by this time, the IRS won't know to send you a payment.

It's also important to file a return in case you've gained new dependents since you last filed, that way you can get the full CTC amount you're due.

Other requirements you must meet

The child you're claiming must live with you for at least six months out of the year.

You and your child must be US citizens, unlike the mixed-status households.

For married couples filing jointly, at least one spouse needs to have a social security number or an ITIN, Powell said. The child must have a social security number -- a child with only an ITIN won't qualify (this includes adopted children).

Important: The results here are based on our current knowledge of the law, but should be treated as broad estimates only. Consult a financial planner for a more personalized estimate.

For more information, here's everything you need to know about the 2021 Child Tax Credit and when your payments could start arriving.