Which stimulus proposal will win? The top 2 bill contenders and what they could contain

Nearly nine months after Congress passed the CARES Act in March to provide a range of economic aid to individuals and families, Congress is pressing to pass another COVID-19 stimulus bill before the end of the year.

In a flurry of activity, a collection of Senators and Representatives this week have introduced bills that range from extending federal unemployment aid, to funding the distribution of coronavirus vaccines. The action started Monday night, when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a Democratic proposal for more aid to Republican leaders.

Then, Tuesday morning, a bipartisan group of Senators and Representatives introduced a $908 billion proposal for a new economic relief bill that would include more weekly unemployment money but not a second stimulus payment. Shortly after, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released details of a revised Senate Republican plan for another rescue bill that also passed over a direct payment for qualified individuals.

By Wednesday, Pelosi and Schumer had dropped their own proposal and thrown their support behind the bipartisan plan to get more aid out now. "In the spirit of compromise we believe the bipartisan framework introduced by Senators yesterday should be used as the basis for immediate bipartisan, bicameral negotiations," the two Democratic leaders said in a statement Wednesday.

Following the Democratic leaders' support, the bipartisan group intends to formally introduce their bill on Monday.

With COVID-19 cases and weekly unemployment numbers once again growing, many individuals and families will face increasing pressure through the end of 2020 and into 2021 to make ends meet. Without Congress acting this year, the last economic programs that provide money and protection from evictions are set to expire by Dec. 31.

If the country goes into 2021 without more federal economic aid, President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday he is ready to present his own relief plan (it could be based on this) after he takes office on Jan. 20. We might even see that second stimulus check.

Until then, here are the major categories of funding currently under discussion. (This story was updated with new information.)

Renewed federal unemployment benefits



The CARES Act passed in March gave $600 per week to unemployed workers, on top of their usual unemployment check. When this funding lapsed at the end of July, President Donald Trump signed an executive action to pay a $300 per week bonus. That money will run out by Dec. 31.

The bipartisan proposal -- created by more than a dozen Representative and Senators -- would provide $300 per week in additional federal unemployment benefits for four months. Jeff Stein of the Washington Post reported the bipartisan group could make the payments retroactive for missed months.

McConnell's plan would extend the CARES Act's Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA, and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, or PEUC, programs for one month into January but does not set a dollar amount.

A smaller proposal forwarded by Senators Sherrod Brown, Chuck Schumer and other Senate Democrats called the American Worker Holiday Relief Act would focus solely on extending the $600 unemployment benefits retroactively from September 2020 through October 2021.

Extended Payroll Protection Program to fund small business wages



The Payroll Protection Program initially provided forgivable loans to small businesses to help cover worker wages and help keep employees on the books instead of laying them off.

The new bipartisan proposal would add $300 billion to the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses. McConnell's plan would also provide $300 billion to fund the loans.

Additional renter protections from evictions

The CARES Act established a nationwide ban on evictions for renters who were late on rent. When that was set to expire, Trump extended the ban, but that extension, too, is set to expire at the end of the year.

According to the Washington Post, the new bipartisan proposal would guard against evictions through "rental assistance funding." In a press conference following the announcement, the Senators provided little beyond calling the protections "housing and rental assistance."

In a description of his bill the Senator reportedly sent to fellow Republicans, McConnell does not mention continuing eviction protections.

Funding for health care and COVID-19 vaccinations



With the country poised to release the first wave of coronavirus vaccines as soon as this month, the proposals turn toward funding distribution of the vaccine.

"On COVID relief, we acknowledged the recent positive developments on vaccine development and the belief that it is essential to significantly fund distribution efforts to get us from vaccine to vaccination," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Tuesday.

The bipartisan proposal would provide $50 billion for vaccine distribution along with funding coronavirus testing and contact tracing efforts. McConnell's bill sets out $16 billion for testing and tracing, with support for vaccine manufacturing.

Liability protection to shield businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits

Republican legislators have supported limiting COVID-19 liability since this summer, which are designed to curtail a rush of lawsuits against businesses, schools, hospitals and other organizations from people who said these institutions caused them to acquire the coronavirus, except for instances of gross negligence.

The bipartisan plan sets out a six-month moratorium on some coronavirus-related lawsuits against organizations, giving states enough time to create their own liability protections, the Senators said. McConnell's liability protections would be more sweeping and preempt state laws.

School and childcare funding

Funding for education has been a part of proposals for more economic assistance going back to May. The bipartisan plan would set aside $82 billion for education and another $10 billion for child care. McConnell's plan would also pay for education and child care, setting out $105 billion to "help get students back to school," from elementary schools to higher education.

No stimulus check until 2021?

The bipartisan bill would leave out a second economic stimulus check to keep the overall cost of the bill down.

McConnell's plan also leaves out another direct payment. After President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20, his administration could seek a follow-up bill with a bigger price tag that could include a second payment of up to $1,200.

While we wait to see how and when negotiations shake out over the current proposals, here's what you need to know about coronavirus hardship loans, unemployment insurance and what you can do if you've lost your job.