Where's my third stimulus check? Track your $1,400 payment with this free IRS tool

Whether you're still waiting on your third stimulus check to arrive, or you're expecting a "plus-up" payment because you received a lesser amount than you're owed, the IRS has a stimulus tracker tool you can use. This could be used in lieu of calling the IRS -- the agency has made it clear it doesn't want you to call if you have a stimulus check problem. This tracker (and a complementary tool from the US Postal Service) can help you understand the delivery schedule of your payment.

Here's the downside: The IRS tracking tool doesn't give you all the details about your third stimulus check. It may even surface error messages that seem impossible to understand, although these can also help flag issues that might delay your check. People have had problems with the tool (for instance, having to input an old address, even though they didn't recently move) -- but we help navigate some of these below.

We've listed all the details you need to know -- if your payment never arrives, it's possible you'll need to file a payment trace. While you're here, this is the latest on a possible fourth stimulus check and student loan debt forgiveness. If you have children, brush up on our child tax credit payment FAQ, including income qualifications and eligibility for child dependents, as well as how much you might get. This story was recently updated.

Key information for SSI, SSDI, veterans: What to know about stimulus payment arrival dates



The IRS tracking tool, Get My Payment, is designed to share the status of your third stimulus check. People who receive Social Security benefits like SSDI and SSI and veterans who don't file taxes can now see their payment status in the tracker tool.

What the Get My Payment tool shows about your third stimulus payment



To get the status of your third check using Get My Payment, enter your Social Security number, date of birth, street address and ZIP code. The tool will then display a message with information about your payment.

You'll be able to see:

Whether your money was sent or is scheduled to be sent.



The payment method ( direct deposit EIP card



The date your stimulus money was issued.



If it can't yet determine your status -- see more below about error messages.

It is unclear if the IRS payment tool shows the status of your plus-up payment. CNET has contacted the IRS to seek clarification.

Information the Get My Payment tool doesn't show you

The IRS doesn't want you to call if you have payment trouble. The agency says its representatives don't have information beyond what's shown in the tool. Here's what we recommend doing to address a stimulus issue.

'Payment Status Not Available': What this message means



Don't be alarmed if the Get My Payment tool gives you a message that says "Payment Status Not Available." You may see this message until your payment is processed, according to the IRS. So you may not have to do anything.

But it could also mean you're not eligible for a payment, according to the IRS. So you may want to double-check your eligibility and plug your numbers in our stimulus check calculator to see if you're due money.

Why the IRS tool says 'Need More Information'



According to the IRS FAQ for the 2021 payment, a "Need More Information" message in the Get My Payment tool means your payment was returned because the US Postal Service wasn't able to deliver it.

The FAQ says you'll be able to have your payment reissued as a direct deposit by providing a routing and account number for a bank account, a prepaid debit card (the card must be reloadable, the IRS said) or a financial service account that has a routing and account number associated with it. The updated FAQ said you can also update your mailing address to receive your payment.

The tracker tool says your payment was sent, but you didn't get it. What are your options?

If the IRS' online tool said the agency has issued your stimulus money, but you have no record of it in your bank account and it never arrived in your mailbox, you may need to take one of these steps, including possibly filing a stimulus check payment trace. You'll need to have the letter the IRS sent you; it can take 15 days for that letter to arrive in the mail.

How to track your check if it's been sent in the mail



If your third stimulus check is going out in the mail, the US Postal Service has a free app that notifies you when it's about to deliver your stimulus money from the IRS. Called Informed Delivery, the mail-tracking service automatically scans your letters and alerts you as to when they'll be delivered. Here's more on how to set up and use the letter-tracking service from the USPS to keep tabs on your payment.

Keep the IRS letter confirming your stimulus check delivery -- here's why

If the IRS issues you a stimulus check, it sends a notice by mail to your last known address within 15 days after making the payment to confirm delivery. The letter contains information on when and how the payment was made and how to report it to the IRS if you didn't receive all the money you're entitled to. You'll need to reference this information if you don't receive your full payment and need to claim your money later. Here's how to recover the information if you lost or tossed the letter.

What to do if you're still waiting on money to arrive from the 2020 payments

The IRS is no longer automatically sending out the first and second payments that were approved in 2020. If you believe you're still owed money from either of those payment rounds, your best chance of claiming those funds is to file for the Recovery Rebate Credit as part of the 2020 tax season.

If you're eligible, you'll need to know the amount of money the IRS allotted you, which you can find out online or from the letter the agency mailed. The IRS said the updated Get My Payment tracker won't give you information on the first and second checks. Instead, you need to set up and check your IRS account for information on those payments.

Here's why you can't set up your direct deposit info directly through the tool

The IRS stopped sending direct deposits for the third payments on March 24 -- unless you're a Social Security recipient -- but even before then, you couldn't use the Get My Payment tool to sign up for a new account or correct details about your payment. Even if the IRS is unable to deliver your payment to a bank account and the money is returned to the government, you won't be able to correct the details online -- the IRS says it will resend the money via the mail.

That's a departure from the first stimulus check, when the IRS encouraged people to register using this tool.

With the IRS officially extending the 2020 tax filing deadline to May 17 and delaying processing tax returns, trying to register for a new direct deposit account with your 2020 tax return won't get you into the system quickly enough, especially now that the IRS and Treasury have begun sending paper stimulus checks. However, if you haven't submitted your taxes yet, signing up for a new direct deposit account could still get you any tax refund faster, and it could also help you receive other benefits quicker, such as a future child tax credit.

For more stimulus check details, here's everything to know about the third check. Here's every way the March 2021 stimulus bill can benefit you. And this is what we know so far about whether a fourth stimulus check could happen.