Where's my stimulus check? Track your $1,400 with IRS Get My Payment tool now

If you didn't get a stimulus check by now, you're going to want to know when your payment is coming and how it'll arrive. If you were already expecting your stimulus payment of $1,400 or more, you might be curious why it hasn't come and what the holdup could be, especially if you think the IRS has your direct deposit account on file. If not, will your third stimulus payment arrive in the mail as a paper check or an EIP card? And what if you receive Social Security like SSI and SSDI?

Thankfully, the IRS has a free tool you can use to help reveal if your check is processed and scheduled for delivery, including the payment form it'll be sent in. The tool can also help flag if there's an issue you need to address with the IRS or your bank, but the messages can be cryptic.

The IRS tool also won't tell you several important things you'll want to know, like how much money you should expect to receive and when you can expect a check to arrive on your doorstep. We'll explain everything you need to know about tracking your check. While you're here, this is the latest talk about a fourth stimulus check. This story was updated.

What the IRS Get My Payment tool will tell you



The IRS tracking tool, called Get My Payment, is designed to share the status of your third stimulus check, which was approved as part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package. To get the status of your third check, enter your Social Security number, date of birth, street address and ZIP code. The tool will then display a message with information about your payment.

The tool will tell you:

Whether the money was sent.



The payment method ( direct deposit in the mail



The date your stimulus money was issued.



If it can't yet determine your status -- more below on error messages.

The IRS won't give you this information

How much stimulus money you're getting (calculate here)

Details about the first two stimulus checks

Hourly updates -- the status information is updated once daily and usually overnight.

Steps for what to do if you run into an issue.

The IRS doesn't want you to call if you have a payment problem. The agency says its representatives don't have information beyond what's shown in the tool. Here's what we recommend doing to address a stimulus issue.

You can't use Get My Payment to register for or correct direct deposit account information

If you don't have a direct deposit account already set up with the federal government, the IRS tool doesn't have a feature to add it. That's a departure from the first stimulus check. Even if the IRS is unable to deliver your payment to a bank account and it's returned, you won't be able to correct the details online -- the IRS says it will resend the money in the mail.

With the IRS officially extending the 2020 tax filing deadline to May 17 and delaying processing returns, trying to register for a new direct deposit account with your 2020 tax return won't get you into the system quickly enough, especially now that the IRS and Treasury have begun sending paper stimulus checks.

How to decode the 'Payment Status Not Available' response

Don't be alarmed if the Get My Payment tool gives you a message that says "Payment Status Not Available." You may see this message until your payment is processed, according to the IRS. So, you don't have to do anything.

However, it could also mean you're not eligible for a payment, according to the IRS. So you may want to double-check your eligibility and plug in your numbers in our stimulus check calculator to see if you are due money.

Need More Information: What this message means



According to the IRS FAQ for the 2021 payment, a "Need More Information" message in the Get My Payment tool means your payment was returned because the US Postal Service wasn't able to deliver it.

The FAQ says you'll be able to have your payment reissued as a direct deposit, by providing a routing and account number for a bank account, a prepaid debit card (the card must be reloadable, the IRS said) or a financial service that has a routing and account number associated with it. The updated FAQ said you can also update your mailing address to receive your payment.

The Get My Payment tool says you received your check, but you actually didn't. Here's what to know

If the IRS' online tool said the agency has issued your stimulus money, but you have no record of it in your bank account and it never arrived in your mailbox, you may need to take one of these steps, including possibly filing a stimulus check payment trace, as long as you've waited the requisite time. You'll need to have the letter the IRS sent you. It can take 15 days for the letter to arrive in the mail.

Your stimulus check will arrive by mail, and you can track it right to your doorstep



If your third stimulus check is going out in the mail, the US Postal Service has a free app that notifies you when it's about to deliver your stimulus money from the IRS. Called Informed Delivery, the mail-tracking service automatically scans your letters and alerts you as to when they'll be delivered. Here's more on how to set up and use the letter-tracking service from the USPS to keep tabs on your payment.

Don't throw away the IRS letter confirming your stimulus payment delivery

If the IRS issues you a stimulus check, it sends a notice by mail to your last known address within 15 days after making the payment, to confirm delivery. The letter contains information on when and how the payment was made and how to report it to the IRS if you didn't receive all the money you're entitled to. You'll need to reference this information if you don't receive your full payment and need to claim your money later. Here's how to recover the information if you lost or tossed the letter.

You're still missing stimulus money from the first or second payments. What can you do now?

The IRS is no longer automatically sending out the first and second payments. If you believe you're still owed money from either of those payment rounds, your best chance of claiming those funds is to file for the Recovery Rebate Credit as part of the tax season 2020. If you're eligible, you'll need to know the amount of money the IRS allotted you, which you can find out online or from the letter the agency mailed. The IRS said the updated Get My Payment tracker won't give you information on the first and second checks. Instead, you need to set up and check your IRS account for information on those two payments.

For more stimulus check details, here's everything to know about the third check. Here's every way the March 2021 stimulus bill can benefit you And this is what we know so far about whether a fourth stimulus check could happen.