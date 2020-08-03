When would you get the next stimulus check? The IRS payment could come sooner than you think

Sarah Tew/CNET

Talks over a new stimulus package have entered their second week with no resolution in sight. When will negotiators reach an agreement so you can get your second stimulus check? According to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the IRS could send the initial batch of checks faster than the first round, as long as you're eligible for the up-to-$1,200 payment.

"I could have them out immediately," Mnuchin said on Sunday. "If I could get [the next stimulus bill] passed tomorrow, I could start printing them the following week."

Those are encouraging words for the tens of millions of Americans who are counting on these checks to help provide for basic needs. Lawmakers are facing a stalemate on key facets of the Republican-backed HEALS Act, however, particularly enhanced unemployment benefits. If a decision isn't reached by Aug. 7, which is the Senate's last day before a scheduled month-long recess, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could delay their respective August recesses until the bill is passed.

What's the bottom line, and who could get their checks first? Read on for all we know right now, based on the current negotiations. This story is updated frequently.

When the IRS could send the next stimulus checks



The Senate's last day in session before its August recess is Aug. 7, which means Congress has to agree on a final stimulus bill before then if it keeps to its planned schedule (which could change). After that, senators are scheduled to return to their home states until the next session picks up again Sept. 8. However, we do know that McConnell and Pelosi have the power to push back the recess and keep senators in Washington longer if needed.

With Mnuchin's promise of sending the first checks within a week after the bill passes, we have an idea how long it'll take from the time the bill is signed into law to the time the IRS sends checks. For reference we have the timeline set by the CARES Act to send checks. Keep reading for how checks could arrive sooner.

When could the second stimulus checks go out?

Date passed by Senate Date passed by House Date signed First checks sent Original CARES Act March 25 March 26 March 27 April 15











Proposal date Negotiations begin Negotiation time before deadline Proposed deadline to pass a bill HEALS Act July 27 July 27 7 to 9 days Aug. 7











If Senate passes If House passes If President signs First checks could be sent Final negotiated bill Aug. 6 Aug. 7 Aug. 10 Week of Aug. 17



Sept. 8 Sept. 9 Sept. 10 or Sept. 11 Week of Sept. 21



How would the new stimulus check arrive quicker than last time?



We know that the HEALS Act will follow the stimulus check model of the CARES Act, with at least one significant difference in terms of who qualifies. Here's how that could get you a check sooner:

HEALS Act guidelines stay mostly the same as those of the original CARES Act, which allows the IRS to follow its previous model.

The IRS already built its Get My Payment tool for the dual purposes of tracking your stimulus check direct deposit

Implementing this tool -- and working out glitches -- for the first round of checks took time that the IRS is unlikely to need to process a second check.

Angela Lang/CNET

What would delay sending the next stimulus payments?

If Congress and President Donald Trump can't agree on the provisions in the new stimulus bill and miss the Aug. 7 deadline, it would be another month before the next session starts and the Senate and the House can reconvene and propose, debate and pass the bill, unless the House and Senate delay the start of their August recess.

Both chambers of Congress and the president appear motivated to pass and sign the bill before Aug. 7.

Now playing: Watch this: Stimulus standoff on Capitol Hill

When's the last date I would get the new stimulus check?

Once again, the schedule for the first stimulus checks can provide a potential roadmap, though there's no official news until another rescue package is finalized.

The IRS will have sent about 200 million checks by the time it's done distributing the first raft of payments. (The total US population is nearly 330 million people, according to the Census Bureau.)

The majority of those were sent by the beginning of June, though the IRS said it will continue to send payments through the end of the year.

Angela Lang/CNET

Would this be the final stimulus check?

In May, McConnell said that this next coronavirus relief bill will also be the last. The course of COVID-19 infections will certainly play a role in future debates over the best way to bolster the economy. Coronavirus infections began surging in June, with record numbers of infections rising in July.

The White House, however, might try to squeeze in one more stimulus check before November. "There is likely going to be another round of stimulus come the fall," said Kevin Cirilli, Bloomberg News' lead Washington correspondent, said on July 27. "The president sees this [current HEALS Act stimulus package] as not his last economic pitch ahead of the election."

How can you get more help?

If you're still waiting on the first round of coronavirus payments, you can track the status of your stimulus check, learn how to report your no-show check to the IRS and find possible reasons why your stimulus check still hasn't arrived.

Here are even more resources about coronavirus hardship loans and unemployment insurance, what you can do if you've lost your job, what to know about evictions and late car payments, if you could receive two refund checks from the IRS and how to take control of your budget.

Julie Snyder contributed to this report.