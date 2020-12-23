When will the IRS send your second stimulus check and what is this Jan. 15 cutoff?

Sarah Tew/CNET

On Monday evening, Congress approved a $900 billion stimulus bill that includes a second stimulus check of up to $600 per adult and child dependent. Now that President Donald Trump has had a chance to take a look, he implied he won't sign a bill without a $2,000 check. If a bill is eventually signed this week one way or another, however, how quickly can the IRS and US Treasury start sending the first payments, and when could you expect a second stimulus check of any size to arrive, either in your bank account or through the mail?

If you qualified for the first stimulus check, you probably know nothing is simple about distributing the money, from who would qualify for the next direct payment to how much money each household could see in a second stimulus check. The same applies to the IRS' payment schedule as well. (Calculate your second stimulus check total now.)

On Monday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he could start sending the second direct payment quickly, as soon as next week, but that really only works if the new stimulus bill becomes law within the next day. With today's uncertainty, the timetable could once again slide. (President-elect Joe Biden has already committed to a third stimulus check in 2021. Here's how a new Congress could make the difference.)

"Most of these will be direct deposits. We call them 'checks in the mail,' but most will be direct deposits," Mnuchin said Monday on CNBC. "It will be within three weeks. We are determined to get money in people's pockets immediately. So that will be within three weeks." We plot out potential dates in the chart below.

At any rate, if the bill does become law, Jan. 15 will serve as an important cutoff -- we'll explain more below. Note that there may be some complications that could prevent your check from arriving sooner. And if you don't have direct deposit set up with the IRS, or if there's an issue with your situation, you could get your second stimulus check later in the new year, similar to how the first payments worked.

While you're here, there are steps you can take to potentially get your second stimulus check faster. We recently updated this story with the latest information.

How soon the IRS could start sending the new payment



If Trump signs the new stimulus bill into law this week -- which could still happen -- the IRS and Treasury could send the first batch of payments via direct deposit as soon as next week, compared with the 19 days it took to set up the online tools and schedule distribution of the first stimulus check.

On Monday, Mnuchin said the IRS could send money straight to people's bank accounts quickly: "The good news is [direct deposit] is a very, very fast way of getting money into the economy. Let me emphasize: People are going to see this money at the beginning of next week."

As of last summer, 75% of the first round of stimulus payments were sent straight to people's bank accounts using direct deposit, the Treasury said. If the IRS can process that many direct-deposit payments quickly this month, a majority of those who qualify could receive their second payments by the end of the year.

In the chart below, we map out a possible payment schedule for the second round of checks, plus a projection if Congress approves a third check next year, after Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20.

Possible dates a second and third stimulus check could go out

Dates for second check Dates for possible third check? House passes final bill Dec. 21 April 5 Senate passes final bill Dec. 21 April 6 President signs Week of Dec. 21 April 7 First direct deposits issued Week of Dec. 30 Week of April 12 First paper checks sent Week of Jan. 4 Week of April 19 First EIP cards sent Week of Jan. 11 Week of April 26 Recovery Rebate Credit After filing 2020 tax returns Unknown

What does the Jan. 15, 2021 second stimulus check cutoff mean?

This is the cutoff date in the $900 billion stimulus bill by which time the IRS and US Treasury will stop sending checks as part of this round of delivery. If you don't receive your full second stimulus check money by Jan. 15, you will need to claim all or part of the missing amount when you file your federal tax returns in 2021. You can also claim any money the IRS still owes you from the first round of payments as part of a recovery rebate credit at that time too.

What about those who will receive their payments in the mail?

The new stimulus bill sets a Jan. 15 deadline for the IRS to send out payments. Those who will receive their second stimulus check in the mail -- either as a paper check or a prepaid debit card -- should look for a payment in the first three weeks of January, Mnuchin said on Monday. According to the Treasury, 22% of the payments as of last summer were made by paper checks and another 3% by prepaid debit cards. After Jan. 15, you can claim any money the IRS owes you with your tax filing in 2021.