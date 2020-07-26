When will the IRS send new stimulus checks? The dates a second payment could come

James Martin/CNET

A second stimulus payment will form a big part of CARES 2, the Senate Republicans' plan for the next economic rescue package, set for a Monday unveiling. However, a new check for up to $1,200 won't arrive immediately, even in the best circumstances.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Saturday that the checks will be sent out in August. "We're prepared to move quickly," he said, but didn't offer a more specific date. That's because the checks will have to go through at least one round of negotiation before both chambers of Congress agree and advance the legislation to President Donald Trump for final approval.

When's the earliest that could happen? We've figured out some ballpark dates by consulting the Senate calendar and using the first stimulus check as a guide. It's still just speculation, because many factors could speed up or slow down check delivery, but here's what to keep in mind about the next direct payment (more below). This story is updated often as new details arise.

When could the IRS send the new stimulus checks?



The Senate's last day in session before its August recess is Aug. 7, which means Congress has to agree on a final stimulus bill before then. After that, senators return to their home states until the session picks up again Sept. 8.

We don't know how long it'll take from the time the bill is signed into law to the time the IRS sends checks, but we can sketch out possibilities based on the first CARES Act's journey through the final approval process.

When could the second stimulus checks go out?

Date passed by Senate Date passed by House Date signed First checks sent Original CARES Act March 25 March 26 March 27 April 15











Proposal date Negotiations begin Negotiation time before deadline Deadline to pass a bill CARES 2 Act July 27 July 28? 7 or 8 days Aug 7











If Senate passes If House passes If President signs First checks could be sent Final negotiated bill Aug. 6 Aug. 7 Aug. 10 Week of Aug. 24

Sept. 8 Sept. 9 Sept. 10 or Sept. 11 Week of Sept. 28

What could make the second stimulus check arrive sooner?

Here are some possibilities that could result in the IRS sending checks sooner rather than later, assuming the next stimulus bill passes Congress on Aug. 7.

"If the parameters stayed the same, we could do it really quickly," Sen. John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota, said, according to The Washington Post.

CARES 2 guidelines are the same as the original CARES Act, which allows the IRS to follow the same model.

The IRS already built its Get My Payment tool for the dual purposes of tracking your stimulus check direct deposit

If fewer people qualify for the next direct payment

What could delay the IRS sending the second stimulus checks?

If Congress and Trump can't agree on the contents of the next stimulus bill and miss the Aug. 7 deadline, it will be another month before the next session in Washington can reconvene and propose, debate and pass the bill.

Both chambers of Congress and the president appear motivated to pass the bill before Aug. 7, though the Senate has already fallen behind schedule.

What's the last date I could receive a second stimulus check?

Once again, the first stimulus checks can provide a potential blueprint, though there's no official news until another rescue package is passed.

The IRS will have sent about 200 million checks by the time it's done distributing the first raft of payments. (The total US population is nearly 330 million people, according to the Census Bureau.)

The majority of those were sent by the beginning of June, though the IRS said it will continue to disburse the final batches through the end of the year. If there are fewer people receiving a second stimulus check, it's possible that it won't take as long to send a second round of checks.

Will this be the last stimulus check?

In May, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said this next coronavirus relief bill will also be the last. The course of COVID-19 infections will certainly play a role in future debates over the best way to strengthen the economy. Coronavirus infections began surging in June, with record numbers of infections rising in July.

