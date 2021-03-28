When will my stimulus check arrive in the mail? Track your $1,400 payment to your home

Angela Lang/CNET

If you haven't received your third stimulus check as a direct deposit in your bank account, don't expect it to show up that way. Instead, your $1,400 payment will likely arrive in the mail as a paper check or EIP debit card, assuming you qualify (there are more-stringent income limits this time, leaving out some people). We'll explain what the payment will look like and how to track it now.

When you find out your check is on the way, keep an eye on the contents in your mailbox. (Social Security, SSI, SSDI and veterans beneficiaries may get their money a different way.) One thing to know is the new stimulus bill loosens age restrictions for dependents, so more people get more money. Here's how to calculate your total payment.

If you still haven't received your third payment, we'll explain how to determine when it will arrive. In fact, you can use services from both the IRS and the US Postal Service together to track your stimulus payment right to your mailbox, assuming you haven't run into a major problem with your check. We'll walk you through how to do it. (By the way, here's what we know so far about a fourth stimulus check, and here's more info about child tax credit payments and qualifications.) This story has been updated.

Get my status: Use this IRS Get My Payment tool to track your stimulus check (signup details below)

The IRS has its own stimulus check tracker tool, which contains information about your payment schedule, when your money will arrive and how, and if there's been an error processing your payment. The IRS tool is called Get My Payment, and it can be useful if you're not sure if you're actually eligible -- or if you just want to make sure the IRS knows you are.

A downside to Get My Payment is that it doesn't give you an exact date, however, for when to expect your funds to arrive at your doorstep. That's where a free USPS service comes in. Since all stimulus checks will be arriving via snail mail after March 24, a service called Informed Delivery will be the next step for tracking your stimulus check. Read on for how to use the USPS service to monitor your payment's arrival in the mail. And here's how to tell the IRS and USPS if you've moved.

How will I know the stimulus check is valid? What will it look like?

According to the IRS, paper checks will be in a white envelope from the US Department of the Treasury and will be labeled as an Economic Impact Payment in the memo field.

IRS.gov

What will the prepaid EIP debit card look like in the mail?

EIP cards will also come in a white envelope with a seal from the Department of the Treasury. Inside is a Visa card with the issuing bank listed as MetaBank, N.A. -- that information is displayed on the back. There'll be literature included with the card that'll explain it's an Economic Impact Payment.

IRS

The USPS Informed Delivery service helps take tracking 1 step further

Informed Delivery is a free mail-tracking service from the USPS that automatically scans your letters and can alert you with an image each time a letter with your name on it is about to be delivered -- such as your third stimulus payment.

When the USPS runs mailed letters through its automated mail sorting equipment, it automatically creates a digital image of the front of all letter-size mail. Anyone who signs up for Informed Delivery can access the information by asking the USPS to notify you when each piece of mail with your name on it is on the way. Note that it can take three days to activate your account.

As part of the program, you'll receive an email each morning, Monday through Saturday, to notify you of any mail being delivered to you. You'll also see a grayscale image of the front of the letter. Informed Delivery has free apps for Android and iPhone you can also use.

Just be aware that signing up means you'll see all your mail that's scanned by the post office, not just your stimulus check. You can cancel the service at any time.

Sign up for Informed Delivery to start tracking your stimulus payment directly to your mailbox



Informed Delivery has some limitations. For example, it will work with many residential and personal post office box addresses but not businesses. It also won't work for some residential buildings where the postal service hasn't yet identified each unit.

To check whether Informed Delivery is available in your area, head to the Postal Service's Informed Delivery page.

1. Tap Sign Up for Free.

2. Enter your mailing address and confirm it'll work with the service; then accept the terms and conditions and tap Continue.

3. On the next page, choose your username, password and security questions. Then, enter your contact information and tap Continue.

4. On the next page, you'll need to verify your identity. Tap Verify identity online if you want to receive a verification code on your phone or tap Request invitation code by mail if you want USPS to mail you a code. You may also have the option to visit a post office to verify your identity in person.

