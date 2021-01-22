When, why and how you have to return stimulus money to the IRS

Sarah Tew/CNET

While the IRS only had a few weeks to send out second stimulus checks before reaching its cutoff date, over 100 million Americans were able to receive their stimulus money. But in the bureau's rush to meet the Jan. 15 deadline and with little time to fully confirm who qualified for the second payment, it's possible some people may have received stimulus money in error.

The IRS admitted to sending stimulus checks to ineligible people by mistake with the first relief payment, and it's possible that situation could have happened again. If you received a check you weren't supposed to -- for example, you got stimulus money even though you make more than the income limit specified in the bill -- the IRS expects you to send back the payment. And depending on how you received the stimulus money -- by mail (including EIP card) or direct deposit -- there are specific ways you would need to go about the return.

Here are all the reasons the IRS would expect you to send back a stimulus check paid out in error and how to do it. It's also important to know your stimulus check rights and these important things about stimulus checks and taxes. (And here's what's happening with a third stimulus check.)

Reasons for needing to return the second stimulus check

Qualifications are key to determining who is eligible for a second stimulus check. If you fall into any of these categories and received a stimulus check, it's likely by error.

You received a check for someone who has died -- but there's some nuance, more below.

You don't have a Social Security number.

You're considered a "nonresident alien" without a US citizen spouse.

You're a noncitizen who files federal taxes.

Your adjusted gross income

You're claimed as a dependent

Here's more information about who doesn't qualify for the $600 stimulus check.

Returning a paper check that you haven't cashed or deposited



If any of the above statements pertain to you, you may need to send your stimulus check back. Here's how to do it for each scenario, per the IRS.

1. Write "VOID" in the endorsement section on the back of the check.

2. Do not bend, paper clip or staple the check.

3. On a separate piece of paper, let the IRS know why you're sending the check back.

4. Mail the check to the appropriate IRS location -- it varies depending on which state you live in.

Returning stimulus money that you did cash or deposit

1. Use a personal check or money order and make the check payable to US Treasury. You'll also need to write 2020 EIP and include the taxpayer identification number or Social Security number of the person whose name is on the check.

2. On a separate piece of paper, let the IRS know why you're sending the check back.

3. Mail the check to the appropriate IRS location -- it depends on which state you live in.

Returning a check you received for someone who has died

If you receive a payment for someone who died in 2019 or earlier, the IRS says you should return the entire payment "unless it was made to joint filers and one spouse is still living." If you're the living spouse, you should return half the payment -- just not more than $1,200 in all.

However, if the check is issued in both your name and your deceased spouse's name (and therefore you can't deposit the money), you'll need to return the whole amount to the IRS. After the agency can process the returned payment, it will issue you a new check with the correct amount for you.

What if I still haven't received a stimulus check?

If you were among the tens of millions who were eligible to receive the second stimulus check and you haven't received it, you may be able to claim it as a Recovery Credit Rebate on your taxes -- or start an IRS payment trace. Also, note that for a few days more, the payment could still be in transit if you're receiving a paper check or EIP card in the mail. If so, you can track it through USPS.

If you're not signed up for direct deposit through the IRS, now's a good time, as a third stimulus check is on the table. To do so, you'll need to add your banking information when you file your 2020 taxes this year.

To stay updated on the latest stimulus check news, here's what happens now that the IRS has stopped sending second stimulus checks and if you're having stimulus check problems, do this instead of calling the IRS. Also, here's what's happening right now with a third stimulus payment.