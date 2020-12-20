When could the IRS start sending your second stimulus check? What we know now

Sarah Tew/CNET

If the stars align, both chambers of Congress could pass the $900 billion stimulus package on Monday, teeing up a second stimulus check of up to $600 per person. Just how quickly could the IRS and US Treasury mobilize the first of these payments, and when would your personal second stimulus check arrive?

Nothing about stimulus checks is straightforward, from who would qualify for the next direct payment to how much money each household could see in a second stimulus check. The same applies to the IRS' schedule as well.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reiterated a promise he made in August, that he could begin sending the second direct payment next week, assuming the new stimulus bill becomes law in the next day or two.

"Most of these will be direct deposits. We call them "checks in the mail," but most will be direct deposits," Mnuchin said Monday on CNBC. "It will be within three weeks. We are determined to get money in people's pocket immediately. So that will be within three weeks."

So when exactly will that be? We plot out potential dates in the chart below.

Note that there may be some complications that could prevent your check from arriving sooner. And if you don't have direct deposit, or if there's an issue with your situation, you could get your second stimulus check in a later wave, similar to the first direct payments.

While you're here, there are steps you can take to potentially get your second stimulus check faster. And if you're curious, here's how a third stimulus check could happen in the new year. We recently updated this story with the latest information.

Read more: Want a third $1,200 stimulus check? Everything could change in January

Now playing: Watch this: Next stimulus checks: What to expect

How soon could the IRS start to send the new checks?



Once a new stimulus bill is approved, the IRS and Treasury could potentially send the first batch of payments in seven days or less, compared to the 19 days it took to set up the online tools and schedule to send out the first stimulus check.

"I can get out 50 million payments really quickly. A lot of it into people's direct accounts," Mnuchin said in August.

Here's one stimulus check truth of many: Not everyone will get a payment at the same time. With the first check, the IRS divided stimulus payments into different priority groups depending on the form in which you received the money -- for example, direct deposit -- and other factors.

It also isn't clear if the IRS can process the roughly 160 million or more payments that the IRS sent the first time around. The agency has previously said it can process between 5 million and 7 million paper checks per week, according to GAO, the US Government Accountability Office, so we're giving the dates a little wiggle room.

In the chart below, these speculative dates show when you might see a payment if Congress agrees to the bill and the president signs it into law the next two days. We also sketch out three other timelines if another bill becomes law after Joe Biden becomes president Jan. 20.

Possible dates a second stimulus check could go out

Scenario 1 Scenario 2 Scenario 3 Scenario 4 House passes final bill Dec 21

Feb 1 March 1 April 5 Senate passes final bill Dec 21

Feb 2 March 2 April 6 President signs Dec 22

Feb 3 March 3 April 7 First direct deposits issued Week of Jan 4

Week of Feb 8 Week of March 8 Week of April 12 First paper checks sent Week of Jan 11

Week of Feb 16 (Feb 15 is Presidents Day) Week of March 15 Week of April 19 First EIP cards sent Week of Feb 8

Week of March 15 Week of April 12 Week of May 10

Paper check, direct deposit, EIP card and you

The IRS sent out the first stimulus payments on a staggered timeline to different groups of people depending on how they were being paid: by direct deposit, paper check or EIP card. We dive more into the five stimulus check payment priority groups here.