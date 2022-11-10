Veterans Day 2022: Military Deals and Freebies from Starbucks, Dunkin', Buffalo Wild Wings and More

Friday is Veterans Day. Originally designated as Armistice Day, it marked the end of hostilities in World War I. (The 1918 ceasefire with Germany was actually called for 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, or 11/11.)

In 1954, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day to celebrate the service of all members of the Armed Forces and was formally made a federal holiday.

Restaurants and other businesses may offer veterans and active-duty service members free meals, discounts and other deals on Veterans Day -- many requiring military ID or other proof of service.



Below, check out the latest info on businesses saluting active and retired military personnel on Friday.



You can find more Veterans Day discounts on the Veterans Affairs website and a list of year-round military discounts at Veterans.com.

7-Eleven

Veterans get a free quarter-pound Big Bite hot dog at 7-Eleven when they order through the 7Now app. Available in-store and via delivery.

Ample Hills Creamery

With locations in New York, New Jersey and Southern California, Ample Hills Creamery is giving active and retired service members a free kids scoop of their choice.

Applebee's

All veterans and active-duty military can select a free meal at Applebee's with proof of service. Options include a bacon cheeseburger, chicken tenders platter, fiesta lime chicken, a six-ounce sirloin, double crunch shrimp, chicken penne or oriental chicken salad.

Aroma Joe's

Maine-based coffee chain Aroma Joe's is offering a free 24-ounce drink to all veterans.

Au Bon Pain

Participating Au Bon Pain will be offering a free breakfast sandwich and small coffee to all active and retired military members with military ID who mention the offer.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Active-duty military, veterans and spouses can enjoy 25% off any in-store purchase at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Biggby Coffee

Biggby Coffee will be offering free brewed coffee to veterans.

BJ's Restaurant

On Veterans Day, all current and past service members can enjoy a complimentary BJ's Restaurant entrée (value up to $14.95) plus a free Dr Pepper. You must present a military ID or proof of service.

Black Angus

On Veterans Day, participating Black Angus Steakhouses are offering veterans and active-duty service members with ID an all-American steak plate with sides and a soft drink for $10.99.

Black Angus' ongoing Heroes Discount gives 15% off the total bill to first responders (police, EMT and firefighters), nurses and other health care personnel, teachers and retired and active military members.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans

Veterans and active duty military get a free meal at participating Bob Evans. Options on the special Veterans Day menu include country biscuit breakfast, brioche french toast, buttermilk pancakes, Salisbury steak and country-fried steak.

Bruegger's Bagels

Veterans get a free medium hot or iced coffee with the purchase of a bagel or breakfast item at Bruegger's.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Veterans and active-duty service members with valid ID receive a free dine-in order of 10 boneless wings and fries at Buffalo Wild Wings.

This offer is also good for walk-up orders at BWW GO locations.

California Pizza Kitchen

On Veterans Day, retired and active-duty military with a valid ID get a free dine-in or takeout meal from California Pizza Kitchen's special menu featuring a selection of pizzas, pastas and salads (PDF).

CPK is also offering a buy one, get one free deal good for any return visit between Nov. 12 and 21.

The fast-casual chain also donated 20% of sales from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9 to the nonprofit Disabled American Veterans.

Caribou Coffee

Caribou Coffee is giving veterans, active-duty military and their spouses a free small brewed coffee on Veterans Day.

Chevy's

Chevy's

On Veterans Day, all veterans with a valid military ID get a free three-item combination plate at Chevys Fresh Mex. Choices include pork tamale, chile relleno, chicken flautas and tacos and enchiladas made with salsa chicken, picadillo beef, pork or vegetables.

Chicken Salad Chick

Get a free chicken special and regular drink at one of Chicken Salad Chick's 280-plus locations across 19 states.

Chili's

Veterans and active-duty military personnel get a complimentary meal at Chili's. Options include chicken bacon ranch quesadillas, boneless wings, soup and salad or the Oldtimer cheeseburger.

Cicis Pizza

On Veterans Day, Cicis is offering its buffet for free to active and retired military personnel with valid ID.

Coolgreens

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free sandwich, wrap, salad or bowl (value up to $15). Offer valid only on Veterans Day with military ID.

Cracker Barrel

Throughout November, Military Family Appreciation Month, Cracker Barrel is offering a variety of in-store specials in partnership with Operation Homefront.



On Veterans Day, veterans receive a free slice of double fudge Coca-Cola cake with their meal.

Denny's

Veterans and active-duty military a free Build-Your-Own Grand Slam breakfast at Denny's, from 5 a.m. until noon on Friday.

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts

At participating Duck Donuts locations, veterans and active-duty service members with ID get a free doughnut of their choice on Veterans Day.

Dunkin'

Dunkin' is giving veterans and active-duty service members a free donut of their choice on Veterans Day, with no ID required.

The offer is good in-store only and not for orders placed through the Dunkin' Mobile App.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

On Veterans Day, veterans and active-duty military can get a free hot or iced medium coffee at Einstein Bros.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão

Fogo De Chão is a Brazilian steakhouse with more than 50 locations in the US. On Veterans Day, it's offering veterans and active-duty personnel 50% off their food orders, with up to three guests receiving 10% off, as well.

Friendly's

Friendly's is offering veterans and active military with a valid ID a free hamburger or cheeseburger with fries and soft drink.

Golden Corral

Monday from 5 p.m. to close is Military Appreciation Night at Golden Corral, when veterans and active service members can enjoy a free meal.

Goodyear

Through Tuesday, Goodyear Auto Service and Just Tires locations are offering free Car Care Checks to active and former military and first responders.

The deal includes free tire, brake and battery checks, plus 10% off tires and additional services.

If you can't get in by Nov. 14, schedule an appointment and come in by Nov. 17 to take advantage of the free service.

Great Clips

Veterans and active-duty military can visit a Great Clips salon on Friday and receive either a free haircut that day or a coupon for a free cut between Saturday and Dec. 9, 2022.

Grimaldi's Pizzeria

Grimaldi's

Veterans receive 25% off at Grimaldi's locations on Veterans Day.

Hooters

On Friday, veterans with valid military ID or proof of service receive a free entrée from Hooters' special Veterans Day menu, which includes a 10-piece order of boneless wings, buffalo chicken sandwich and the Hooters Burger. (Beverages are not included.)

Hy-Vee

While supplies last, active and retired service members can enjoy a free dine-in or curbside-pickup breakfast at Hy-Vee on Veterans Day, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.



Military personnel can also enjoy 15% off grocery purchases on Friday.

Ikea

Enjoy a free meal (value up to $15) at participating Ikea stores from Wednesday through Friday with current military ID.

Insomnia Cookies

Veterans and active military can enjoy a free Insomnia Cookie six-pack in-store with any purchase on Veterans Day. (Just show your military ID to redeem).

Johnny Rockets

Participating Johnny Rockets are offering active-duty military members and veterans a free single burger on Veterans Day, with their choice of fries or a milkshake.

Krispy Kreme

Kathy Dewar/Getty Images

Veterans and active military personnel: Get a free donut of your choice and a small hot or iced coffee at Krispy Kreme on Veterans Day.

LaMar's Donuts

Former and current military personnel get a free donut and a 12-ounce coffee on Veterans Day.

Lamar's has 25 locations throughout Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.

Little Caesars

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, veterans and active-duty military can get a free lunch combo -- four slices of deep-dish pizza paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi beverage -- at participating Little Caesars.

Lowe's

In addition to a year-round 10% military discount, Lowe's is encouraging customers to design blue wreaths to show their support for members of the Armed Forces in their community.

Visit Lowes.com/BlueWreathProject to find supplies to build your DIY wreath, then use #BuildThanks on social media to show it off.

Lowe's will donate $1 for every purchase from the Blue Wreath Project collection to its nonprofit partner, Building Homes for Heroes, up to $50,000.

Olive Garden

On Friday, Olive Garden is offering veterans and active-duty service members their choice of a free entree from a special menu that includes cheese ravioli, spaghetti and meatballs, fettuccine Alfredo and chicken parmigiana.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is giving veterans and active military personnel a free Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola drink on Friday.

Peet's Coffee

Active military and veterans can get a free Peet's Coffee drip coffee or tea on Veterans Day.

Qdoba

Qdoba is offering active military and veterans 50% off any entrée item when they show their military ID.

Quaker Steak & Lube

Veterans and active-duty and reservist service members receive a free meal and soft drink (value up to $15) at participating Quaker Steak & Lube locations on Friday.

QuikTrip

On Veterans Day, current and former military with ID enjoy a free 30-ounce Big Q soft drink or coffee at QuikTrip.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster

Red Lobster is offering current and retired service members with valid ID a free Walt's Favorite Shrimp meal -- six fried shrimp served with french fries and coleslaw.



The offer is available for dine-in and to-go orders placed in-restaurant between 11:00 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday.

Red Robin

Veterans and active-duty service members can enjoy a free Red's Tavern Double Burger with unlimited steak fries at Red Robin.

Romano's Macaroni Grill

Romano's Macaroni Grill

On Veterans Day, Macaroni Grill is giving past and current service members with valid ID a free order of mom's ricotta meatballs and spaghetti.

Sailor Jerry's Spiced Rum

Sailor Jerry

Sailor Jerry has launched Sailor Jerry Ironsides BBQ Sauce in time for Veterans Day. Half the profits will go to the veteran-owned business Grill Your Ass Off, while the remaining 50% benefit The Independence Fund, a nonprofit devoted to veterans' physical, mental and emotional well-being.

Scooter's Coffee

Veterans receive a free beverage of any size at Scooter's Coffee on Veterans Day.

Sheetz

Sheetz

Veterans and active-duty military with valid ID can enjoy a free half ham and cheese or meatball sub and a regular fountain drink at any one of Sheetz's 660-plus stores.



You're also entitled to a free car wash at locations that have them.

Smashburger

Veterans and active-duty service members get a free hamburger or other sandwich on Veterans Day with a valid military ID.



Check the list of participating Smashburger locations here.

Starbucks

Participating Starbucks are offering a free tall iced or hot coffee to veterans, active service members and military spouses on Friday.

Starbucks is also donating $100,000 each to veterans groups Team Red, White & Blue and Team Rubicon.

Schlotzsky's

From Friday through the end of the month, veterans and active-duty service members with a valid ID get free chips and small drink at Schlotzsky's with the purchase of a regular entree.

Smoothie King

Select Smoothie King locations are offering free 20-ounce smoothies to all active and retired members of the military with a valid military ID.

Choose from any classic blend or try a seasonal pumpkin smoothie or an espresso-infused drink like the Vegan Coffee Mocha Smoothie, Activator Recovery Coffee or the Coffee D-Lite Vanilla.

TCBY

The first six ounces are free for veterans and active military who visit TCBY on Friday.

Target

On Friday, active-duty military personnel, veterans and their families receive 10% off everything in their basket. Register at Target.com/circle/military to qualify for use in-store or online.

TGI Fridays

TGI Friday's

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Veterans Day, veterans and active-duty military personnel receive a free meal at participating Fridays with a valid ID.



Options include a cheeseburger, crispy chicken fingers with fries, six-ounce sirloin steak with mashed potatoes and broccoli and a Caesar salad with grilled chicken.

Tijuana Flats

Tijuana Flats is giving veterans and active military personnel with a valid ID 50% off all entrées on Veterans Day.



The offer is valid for in-store and takeout orders only.

UbreakIFix

uBreakiFix and Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores are offering a 10% discount on any accessory purchase or repair for first responders and current and former military service members.

Uno's Pizzeria and Grill

Current and retired military members get a free entrée or individual pizza at Uno's with the purchase of another item of equal or greater value.

Walgreens

Service members, veterans and their families receive 20% off regular-price purchases at Walgreens on Veterans Day with a myWalgreens membership.

Wawa

Veterans, active-duty service members and military family members get a free Wawa coffee.

Wendy's

From 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Wendy's is offering a free breakfast combo with valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card at participating locations.

White Castle

White Castle

White Castle will honor veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day with a complimentary Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo Meal.

No purchase is necessary, but a military ID is requested.