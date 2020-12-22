Trump asks for COVID-19 stimulus checks to be increased to $2,000 per person

Sarah Tew/CNET

US President Donald Trump has criticized the COVID-19 stimulus bill passed by Congress Monday, saying it won't provide enough money for Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Trump asked Congress to take the bill back and increase the checks to $2,000 per person.

"I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple," Trump said, adding the bill took "forever" to pass. He made the comments Tuesday evening in a video posted to his own Twitter account.

Trump did not specify whether he would veto or sign the bill. If the current president vetoes the stimulus package or declines to sign it (known as a "pocket veto,") Congress has the option to pass the bill with a two-thirds majority vote in both the Senate and House of Representatives, however.

Biden said earlier Tuesday he will propose another COVID-19 stimulus check when he takes office in January.

Biden thanked Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders and the Republicans for agreeing on a stimulus package, despite the limit on included checks being $600 rather than the $1,200 originally sought by the Democrats.

The second stimulus bill passed Congress on Monday, including a check for up to $600 per person. Since it's a smaller check than the $1,200 provided as part of the stimulus package back in March, there's been talk about the possibility of a third check in 2021 following the passage of another bill.

