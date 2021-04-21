Track your paper stimulus check or EIP card in the mail. It's easy and free

Angela Lang/CNET

If you tracked your stimulus check, you may have seen it's on the way in the mail as a paper check or EIP debit card. If you're waiting on a plus-up payment, it should arrive the same way your third check did. However it arrives, make sure you don't throw the envelope away by accident by tracking it until it appears.

The USPS has a free service you can use to keep tabs on when it's supposed to show up. We'll show you what your stimulus check or EIP card will look like when it arrives. Note that the USPS service won't show you how much money you'll receive, but you can check this letter for those details.

Here's what you need to do to hunt down your third stimulus payment if you haven't received it yet (you may need to file a payment trace). Here are some issues that could hold up check delivery and how to report a problem. By the way, here's the latest on a fourth stimulus check and how much money your family can get if you qualify for child tax credit payments in 2021. Here is also how to see if your state owes you money and if Biden's next stimulus bill could bring even more money. This story was recently updated.

IRS Get My Payment: See when your money could arrive

The IRS has its own stimulus check tracker tool, which contains information about your payment schedule, when your money will arrive and how, and if there's been an error processing your payment. The IRS tool is called Get My Payment, and it can be useful if you're not sure if you're actually eligible -- or if you just want to make sure the IRS knows you are. Here are more details for SSDI and SSI recipients, and for veterans.

A downside to Get My Payment is that it doesn't give an exact date for when to expect your funds. That's where a free USPS service comes in: Since many stimulus checks will be arriving via snail mail now, a service called Informed Delivery will be the next step for tracking. Read on for how to use Informed Delivery to monitor your payment's arrival in the mail. And here's how to tell the IRS and USPS if you've moved.

USPS Informed Delivery: Track your money straight to your mailbox (sign-up details below)

Informed Delivery is a free mail-tracking service from the USPS that automatically scans your letters and can alert you with an image each time a letter with your name on it is about to be delivered -- such as your third stimulus payment.

When the USPS runs mailed letters through its automated mail-sorting equipment, it creates a digital image of the front of all letter-size mail. Anyone who signs up for Informed Delivery can benefit from that information by asking USPS to notify you when each piece of mail bearing your name is on the way. Note that it can take three days to activate your account.

Now playing: Watch this: Stimulus check 3: How much money you'll get

As part of the program, you'll receive an email every morning, Monday through Saturday, to notify you about mail being delivered to you. You'll also see a grayscale image of the letter's front. Informed Delivery has free apps for Android and iOS, too.

Just be aware that signing up means you'll see all mail that's scanned by the post office, not just your stimulus check. You can cancel the service at any time. See the last section for details on how to sign up for Informed Delivery.

Your third stimulus check will look like this when it arrives

Paper checks will be in a white envelope from the US Department of the Treasury and labeled "Economic Impact Payment" in the memo field, according to the IRS. Here's what the check will look like, so you know it's legitimate. You have one year to use it.

IRS.gov

Here's what your prepaid EIP debit card will look like when it arrives

EIP cards arrive in a white envelope with a seal from the Department of the Treasury. Inside is a Visa card with the issuing bank listed as MetaBank, N.A. -- that information is displayed on the back. There will be literature included with the card that explains it's your Economic Impact Payment. Note: People who receive Social Security benefits aren't expected to get an EIP card.

IRS

USPS Informed Delivery: Sign-up details



Informed Delivery has some limitations. For example, it will work with many residential and personal post office box addresses -- but not businesses. It also won't work for some residential buildings where USPS hasn't yet identified each unit.

To check whether Informed Delivery is available in your area, head to the Postal Service's Informed Delivery page.

1. Tap Sign Up for Free.

2. Enter your mailing address and confirm that it'll work with the service; then accept the terms and conditions and tap Continue.

3. On the next page, choose a username, password and security questions. Enter your contact information and tap Continue.

4. On the next page, you'll need to verify your identity. Tap Verify identity online if you want to receive a verification code on your phone or tap Request invitation code by mail if you want the USPS to mail you a code. You may also have the option to visit a post office to verify your identity in person.

For more details, here's how to calculate how much you'll get, everything you need to know about the third stimulus check and when you can expect your payment to arrive in your bank account or by mail. Here are three ways the stimulus bill can bring you more money, and all the tax breaks you could receive.