Track your coronavirus stimulus check status using IRS Get My Payment portal

Angela Lang/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Starting in April, the IRS began sending coronavirus stimulus checks of up to $1,200 via direct deposit to the bank accounts of nearly 90 million US residents who are eligible for stimulus payments. And the federal revenue agency is now mailing out the first wave of paper stimulus payments to those who meet the requirements, including $500 for each qualifying child.

The IRS expects it may take months to send each check through the US mail, if you're still waiting for your payment. If you want to check on your payment schedule, the good news is, the IRS has updated its Get My Payment tracker app to make it easier for you to set up and track the status of your 2020 payment. CNET readers report that the tracker app now is working better for them.

If you have other questions about the status of your money -- how will I receive my stimulus check, how much money do I receive? And when will I receive it? -- we've got some answers on how to get to an update. The US House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee has forecast that it may take the IRS up to 20 weeks to mail every check. Don't panic. You can still receive your payment much faster by setting up electronic funds transfer. Whichever way you choose, we're going to show you how to track your status to see your payment schedule, including for Social Security recipients.

We'll provide step-by-step instructions on how to use the IRS' online status tracker, which is called Get My Payment. Be aware that some who meet the requirements for an economic relief payment are having trouble tracking their payment status and entering their electronic banking information for direct deposit -- we've asked the IRS for details. We'll also tell you what happens if you're getting a paper check through the mail.

As for how much money you should expect to receive, without doing some calculations, it isn't obvious how much you're entitled to. Your final allowance will depend on a line in your tax form from either your 2018 or 2019 taxes. You can check our info or use a calculator to find out. Just know that a little legwork is unavoidable.

Read more: 20 places to buy face masks and cloth coverings online

Now playing: Watch this: Coronavirus stimulus checks: Everything you need to know

How to track the status of your stimulus check from the IRS



If you're eligible for a payment, the IRS lets you track your money through its Get My Payment web portal. Due to high demand, you may see a message that you have to wait before you can access the site. The IRS said it significantly improved the Get My Payment app over last weekend to help you set up and track the date of your stimulus payment.

1. Head to the IRS' Get My Payment page and tap the blue Get My Payment button to check the status of your economic impact payment.

2. On the next page about authorized use, tap OK.

3. Now on the Get My Payment page, enter your Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), your date of birth, your street address and your ZIP or postal code. Tap Continue.

On the next page, the portal will show your payment status, whether it's been scheduled or if the service can't yet determine your status. If you haven't set up direct deposit with the IRS, the service may walk you through those steps to get your check sent straight to your bank account. Here's how to set up direct deposit.

How do I know if my check is in the mail?

Two weeks ago, the IRS began transferring the first stimulus payments to the accounts of tens of millions of US residents who've set up direct deposit with the government. But not everyone gets an electronic transfer.

Some who haven't set up direct deposit are reporting they've been notified their checks would be mailed April 24. It may take 20 weeks for every paper check to be mailed, however, and the Get My Payment app can tell you when your payment will be issued and how. The IRS will also mail you letter about 15 days after it issues your payment, with information on the amount you received and how you received it.

How do I know that my status information is accurate and what if I get an error message?

Unfortunately, confusing message while using the status tool are possible -- so much so that the IRS explains common status messages in an FAQ. You may get a message if it's impossible to determine your eligibility, for example, or your payment status is not available. We're looking into it, but so far we've unearthed nine reasons why Get My Payment may not be able to track your payment status.

The IRS updates its status tracking information on who has and hasn't received their payment once a day.

Now playing: Watch this: How to direct deposit your stimulus check and not get...

You don't need to sign up to receive stimulus money



To receive the stimulus payment, you may need to file a tax return for 2018 or 2019 if you are normally required to. You can still do that now. Here's how.

Senior citizens, Social Security recipients, railroad retirees and other beneficiaries who typically aren't required to file tax returns will not need to file one to receive a payment.

The agency will mail a letter to a taxpayer's last known address within 15 days after sending the payment. The letter will contain information on when and how the payment was made and how to report to the IRS if you didn't receive your check.

For more on the stimulus checks, here's how best to use your stimulus check and how to avoid being scammed. Here's everything you need to know about the coronavirus and unemployment.