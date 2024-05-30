Top 8 Travel Hacks to Avoid Flight Delays This Summer

Sometimes the journey is more important than the destination -- but probably not when you're stuck at the airport.

If you're trying to get away this summer, the last thing you want to do is spend extra hours in a crowded airport gate, staring at flight timetables, watching your flight get delayed again and again. While some delays are unavoidable, there are a few steps you can take to minimize their impact.

If your flight ends up getting canceled, you should be able to get a full refund. The Biden administration announced in April that airlines will have to start providing automatic cash refunds if your flight is canceled.

But hopefully it doesn't come down to that. With some careful planning, you can avoid the headaches caused by delays and get to your destination on time. For more tips on air travel, check out the best way to pack your carry-on luggage and three quick tips for saving money on airplane tickets.

1. Don't fly too early or too late

You can expect airports to be busier at certain times of the day. Flights start to back up around 3 p.m., and flights departing after that time have a 50% higher chance of being canceled.

However, you also don't want to fly too early if you can avoid it. Airports tend to be busiest in the early morning, from 5 to 8 a.m., so you'll probably spend more time waiting in TSA lines during those hours. If you want to avoid crowds and you have a flexible schedule, try to book a midday flight, a little before or after noon.

2. Book a nonstop flight or leave extra time for layovers

A layover will make a long trip even longer. Layovers can last up to four hours for domestic flights, and up to 24 hours for international flights.

While you may save some cash by booking a flight that includes an extra stop, you might end up regretting it when your connecting flight gets delayed. By booking a nonstop flight, you'll spend less time in airports and get to your destination earlier. You might end up paying less than you expect if you book your flight early.

3. Install your airline's app on your phone

Most airlines offer a mobile app that allows you to check in to your flight ahead of time. Usually this feature is offered 24 hours before the plane takes off, which means you can save time by completing this step at home. Plus, you'll be able to track the status of your flight and reschedule in case the flight is delayed or canceled.

4. Check the weather early, at both airports

Bad weather is the cause of 75% of flight delays. The number can vary depending on the city and the time of year, but it's always a good idea to check the weather a few days before your flight. Make sure you check both the city you're flying from and the city you're flying to.

For instance, maybe a friend is picking you up at your destination, and you're expecting a storm when you arrive. You can plan accordingly, and save some of your friend's time by telling them to come to the airport later.

5. Don't check bags

Not only are checked bags becoming more expensive, but they're another potential source of delays. You have to spend a few extra minutes getting your extra luggage checked in before your flight, and you might spend a lot longer waiting for it to come off the baggage carousel.

You can avoid those extra steps if you manage to pack everything into your carry-on bag and personal item. This way, you'll have one less thing to worry about when you reach your destination. Plus, it's always nice to travel lighter.

6. Choose an airline with a lower rate of delays and cancellations

Some airlines have a better track record when it comes to getting passengers to their destination on time. In February 2024, Delta had the highest percentage of on-time arrivals -- 88.4% -- according to the Department of Transportation's Air Travel Consumer Report. American, United and Southwest Airlines all score 83% or higher. Meanwhile, JetBlue, Spirit, and Frontier Airlines all scored below 70%.

The same report noted that Allegiant Air had the lowest number of canceled flights, though they had significantly fewer total flights compared to American, United and Southwest Airlines. JetBlue had the highest number of cancellations, 1.4%.

Here are the percentages of on-time arrivals for the major US airlines, according to the DOT.

Percentages of on-time arrivals Airline On-time arrivals Delta 88.40% American Airlines 84.10% United Airlines 83.20% Southwest Airlines 83.10% Allegiant Air 82% Alaska Airlines 80.60% Hawaiian Airlines 80% Frontier Airlines 79.80% Spirit Airlines 77.80% JetBlue 74.30%

7. Prepare to spend extra time at these airports

The US has some of the world's largest airports, with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International topping the list. In 2023, an estimated 104.6 million people passed through Hartsfield-Jackson. Dallas/Fort Worth International had almost 82 million passengers, and Los Angeles International had 75 million.

If you're flying out of Newark Liberty International, LaGuardia Airport, or JFK International, your flight is more likely to be delayed because of weather. Data from the Federal Aviation Administration shows that airports in the New York City area collectively experience twice as many delays compared to the second city on the list (Chicago). Delays are worst in April, May, and June.

And if you're flying anywhere in Florida, take care to prepare for delays. Six of the top 10 worst US airports for delays can be found in the Sunshine State.

Here are the US airports with the lowest and highest percentage of flight delays in 2023, according to InsureMyTrip.

Airports with the lowest percentages of delayed flights Airport City Flights delayed MSP Minneapolis-St. Paul 14.63% SLC Salt Lake City, UT 15.14% DTW Detroit 16.19% SEA Seattle 16.39% ATL Atlanta 16.52% BOI Boise, Idaho 17.78% IAD Washington, DC 17.83% SJC San Jose, California 17.96% DCA Washington, DC 18.03% PDX Portland, Oregon 18.06%

Airports with the highest percentages of delayed flights Airport City Flights delayed SJU San Juan, Puerto Rico 30.97% FLL Fort Lauderdale, Florida 27.33% MCO Orlando, Florida 26.58% PBI Palm Beach, Florida 26.50% LAS Las Vegas 25.53% TPA Tampa, Florida 23.94% JAX Jacksonville, Florida 23.53% MIA Miami 23.46% BOS Boston 23.38% BDL Windsor Locks, Connecticut 23.35%

8. Know your rights when it comes to flight refunds

If it comes to the worst and your flight is canceled, keep in mind that you can get a cash refund. According to the US Department of Transportation, you're entitled to a full refund if your flight is canceled or significantly delayed. The new policy was announced in April 2024 to help protect consumers from surprise airline fees.

In some cases, you can also get a partial refund on the cost of your ticket. If your seat is downgraded or you don't get the services you paid for in advance, such as in-flight Wi-Fi, you should be refunded the difference.

For more travel tips, learn how to use AI to plan your summer travel.