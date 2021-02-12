This is how to calculate you $1,400 stimulus check total, if the latest proposal holds

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're trying to do the mental math over how much you'd get with a third stimulus check, take almost everything you knew about the first two payments, and throw it all away. A bundle of qualifications could be different this time -- including for dependents -- changing the total amount you and your family could receive, and soon. A third stimulus check could arrive in your hands within weeks, not months like last time (if you're still waiting for your money, now's the time to act).

While the Senate is currently engaged in former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial (watch it here), House Democrats have been working on the critical features of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, including how to change the stimulus check formula to keep higher earners from getting all or part of a $1,400 stimulus per person check. And they're now closer to finalizing a plan, especially if backers of the package use an unusual technique to attempt to pass the bill fast.

The uncertainty of a rule change makes an estimate trickier to pin down, but we updated our stimulus calculator based on the most recent proposal to help estimate your total. Here's more information on how you could potentially get a significantly larger third stimulus check, and how it's also possible to get less money, or even nothing. We also illustrate how a shift in the stimulus formula could affect your total share. This story has been updated with new information.

Stimulus check calculator for a 'targeted' $1,400 payment



The House Democratic plan (PDF) would keep some qualifications -- like how much money you could make a year to get the full $1,400 -- but inch down the upper limit to qualify. Our calculator tool will give you an idea of the amount you could receive. The stimulus calculator won't store or use your data. Note that our calculations are based on the House proposal and could change again before becoming law.

Calculate your $1,400 stimulus check total Use details from your 2020 or 2021 tax return, whichever's more recent 1. Choose your filing status below. Single Married Head of Household 2. What was your adjusted gross income (AGI)? 3. How many qualified dependents did you claim in your taxes? Calculate

Here's who would get the full amount under this plan, based on your AGI, and when you wouldn't be eligible at all. As an individual or couple's income goes up, the size of the partial payment would get smaller.

Stimulus check proposal for income limits

Full $1,400 per person maximum (based on AGI) Not eligible (based on AGI) Single taxpayer Less than $75,000 $100,000 or more Head of household Less than $112,500 $150,000 or more Married couple filing jointly Less than $150,000 $200,000 or more

How eligibility changes could affect stimulus calculations

Under this new proposal, dependents would qualify for a $1,400 payment. With the proposal, that upper income limit is a hard cap, and above the income ceiling you no longer qualify for any money, including for dependents. With the first two checks, you could hit the cap and still receive money for a dependent.

Expanding qualifications to dependents of any age would make approximately 13.5 million more adult dependents able to count toward the household total, according to The People's Policy Project. President Joe Biden's proposal would also appear to include all families with mixed citizenship status; that is, where at least one family member is a US citizen.

$1,400 checks vs. $600 second check: Maximums compared

Going from $600 in the second check to $1,400 in the third -- either with a higher or lower cap on income -- is a big leap any way you look at it. So, we wanted to highlight just what a difference the approaches could make with the chart below. Note that the first two columns use the same formula, which makes it easier to compare apples with apples, and the third uses the one reportedly under discussion, with the lower cap but more money for dependents ($1,400).

All figures could change in a final stimulus bill and represent the highest amount a household could get, but remember that just like with the first and second payments, there will be reasons some people may not get the full amount.

Maximum for $600 vs. $1,400 stimulus checks

$600 stimulus check ($600 per child age 16 or under) $1,400 stimulus check ($600 for dependents of any age) $1,400 stimulus check ($1,400 for dependents of any age) Individual taxpayer, 0 dependents $600 maximum $1,400 maximum $1,400 maximum Head of household, 1 dependent $1,200 maximum $2,000 maximum $2,800 maximum Head of household, 2 dependents $1,800 maximum $2,600 maximum $4,200 maximum Head of household, 3 dependents $2,400 maximum $3,200 maximum $5,600 maximum Married couple, 0 dependents $1,200 maximum $2,800 maximum $2,800 maximum Married couple, 1 dependent $1,800 maximum $3,400 maximum $4,200 maximum Married couple, 2 dependents $2,400 maximum $4,000 maximum $5,600 maximum Married couple, 3 dependents $3,000 maximum $4,600 maximum $7,000 maximum

For more information on stimulus checks, here's how to report missing stimulus money to the IRS, what to do if you're missing any stimulus money and all the important things you need to know about stimulus checks and your taxes.