This is how soon the next stimulus check could arrive, depending on who you are

A third stimulus check is coming as part of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, that seems nearly certain. And a political maneuver to fast-track the bill's passage puts the first major milestone, a vote in the House of Representatives, on track for Friday or Saturday, a move that brings the new $1,400 stimulus payment closer to reality.

However, the list of unknowns is still long, including how the arrival of a third check during 2020 tax season and other factors could change when you get your check compared to other people. We know from the first two stimulus payments that the IRS uses three payment groups, and that the one you're in could change from the previous round. We also know some groups of people, for example, SSDI and SSI recipients, could receive their funds a different way altogether, and how long you'd have to wait for your stimulus check to arrive if there's a problem with your delivery.

Brand new this past week, we got a glimpse into when the IRS will need to complete sending the third stimulus check, so we'll go over that, too, as well as two possible timelines for when checks could begin to arrive. For more details, here's how the "targeted" third check could change the fine print, and every way you could get more money, less money or no new check at all. This story was updated with new information.

Will the IRS send stimulus checks in waves? That's likely

The IRS organized the first two stimulus checks according to payment. groups, with direct deposit recipients the first in line, followed by people receiving physical checks and then EIP cards. Using the timeline from the second payment, we can take an educated guess as to when the IRS could start sending the first checks for each group.

We also know that Democrats, who hold the majority in Congress, have a goalpost of March 14 to pass the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill -- this is the date federal unemployment insurance for $300 a week expires. We also factor in what happens if the timeline slips a week. For example, if the bill passes the House and the Senate makes substantial changes, it would go back to the House for a vote.

Complicating matters, the IRS is also dealing with tax returns at the same -- more on that below. Keep in mind, it could take weeks for the IRS to process every group's funds, so consider the possible dates below as just a starting point. We refresh these timeline as the situation evolves.

When could the next stimulus check possibly arrive? Stimulus check passes Congress Friday, March 12 Monday, March 22 Stimulus bill signed into law Sunday, March 14 Tuesday, March 23 First direct deposit check sent Week of March 22 Week of March 29 First paper checks sent Week of March 29 Week of April 5 First EIP cards sent Week of April 5 Week of April 12 IRS deadline to finish sending checks Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2021 Claims for missing stimulus money open May 3 May 3

Which payment group you could be in, and why it might change

When you get your stimulus money would likely depend on how you get it. That was largely true with the first two checks (there are always some exceptions) and is expected to play out similarly the third time around. Direct-deposit recipients typically get their stimulus money faster, as evidenced by how the government handled the first two rounds of payments in March and December. But both times there were issues involving deposits going to temporary accounts that were rejected by banks.

The IRS told CNET in January that some people who received a physical check or EIP card the first time may get paid by the other method the second time around. And, anecdotally, we've heard of people who received direct deposit payments the first time finally getting an EIP card in the mail -- and not an electronic bank transfer -- weeks after the IRS tool said the payment was issued.

While you won't have the final say in how you get your payment, we recommend signing up for direct deposit with the IRS when you submit your 2020 tax return, if you ordinarily file taxes. If you already have an account, make sure your details are correct. We also suggest you try to file your taxes quickly. While you can file an extension to submit your taxes later (you'd still have to pay taxes owed now,) whether that will help or hurt you may get a little complicated.

The other payment groups loosely defined (by us) include Social Security beneficiaries who received payments a different way the first time if they're part of the SSI or SSDI programs, and people with more complex scenarios that could lead to potential issues or holdups receiving their money. People in different child support situations are one example we've seen, as are people who are incarcerated and people with complex citizenship scenarios.

How tax season complicates a potential third stimulus check

Since a third stimulus check is likely to drop in the middle of tax season (taxes are due April 15), the IRS may have to calculate your total based on the most recent tax filing it has. That would be your 2020 taxes if you file early, or 2019 taxes if the check is ready before your tax return is. This could also disqualify some from getting a third stimulus payment. (Learn more about some of the stimulus check exceptions and catches here.)

If you're owed money, you might have to wait a year to claim it, until you file your 2021 taxes in 2022, according to the latest proposal (PDF) under consideration. Filing for a tax extension could also change your timeline in a way that could be different if the IRS were to extend the tax due date itself.

By mid-March, tens of millions of Americans may have already received their tax refunds, which could make it tricky for the IRS to straighten out problems or redact refunds after issuing.

Can you get your check delivered faster?



There may be a few things you can do to help speed up receipt of a third payment, assuming the stimulus bill is approved. For example, signing up for direct deposit with your 2020 tax return would put you in the priority category for a third stimulus payment.

If you've moved recently, tell the IRS and USPS. Here are our other suggestions for how people can make it more likely they'll get their checks faster. Note that there could be some changes to qualifications that may not apply to a possible third stimulus check.

What's the IRS deadline for sending out third payments?

The Jan. 15 deadline for the second stimulus check approved in December was written into the text of the bill without explanation. Anyone who didn't receive all or part of their second payment must claim it as part of the IRS' Recovery Rebate Credit on their tax return to get the funds owed -- even if they have non-filer status and aren't typically required to file taxes.

The latest proposal (PDF) would give the IRS a Dec. 31, 2021 cutoff to complete sending out the third stimulus checks.

