This is everything that goes away when coronavirus benefits end in July

Benefits designed to ease financial stresses for Americans during the coronavirus pandemic are coming to an end by July 31, leaving millions of jobless or underemployed Americans wondering what comes next. The CARES Act, signed into law on March 27 by President Donald Trump, provided benefits like enhanced unemployment payments to supplement lost income from layoffs and delayed evictions for 120 days, which ends on July 25.

At this time, it's unclear whether Congress plans to extend these benefits, though there's a debate in progress that also includes a question of whether there will be a second stimulus check for individuals and families. Here are all the benefits that go away when the CARES Act expires.

Enhanced unemployment benefits

When cities across the country went on lockdown in March, businesses had no other choice but to temporarily close their doors, leaving millions unemployed. Now, nearly 21 million people are receiving unemployment benefits, as well as 9.7 million self-employed workers receiving assistance. In the week ending June 20, nearly 1.5 million people filed for unemployment for the first time, the Department of Labor reported.

On July 31, 2020, the enhanced unemployment benefits of an extra $600 per week on top of the usual allowance will end. This could also mean gig workers, freelancers, independent contractors and small business owners -- those who usually aren't eligible for unemployment -- will also lose this source of income.

Those who are still eligible for regular unemployment benefits will still continue to receive them.

Federal eviction protections

Included under the CARES Act is a temporary moratorium on evictions for most residents with subsidized apartments and renters of homes covered by Fannie Mae, FHA and Freddie Mac. This protected Americans who were unable to pay their rent from being evicted from their homes for 120 days.

These protections will end July 25 -- and on that date, landlords can begin sending eviction notices. At that time, landlords are required to give the residents a 30-day notice to vacate before eviction. There's concern that people who won't be able to pay their rent and are evicted could contribute to a rise in the number of homeless families across the country.

Extra time to file your taxes

The original deadline to file your taxes was April 15, but due to coronavirus, it was extended to July 15. That's still in effect, but the deadline is now just weeks away. If you haven't filed yet, you need to do so before the deadline arrives to avoid any future issues with the IRS.

If you don't think you'll be able to file in time, you can ask for an extension, although you'll have to pay the interest that accumulates. If you don't file your taxes on time, you'll be charged a $300 penalty.

If you're one of the millions of Americans trying to figure out what the next steps are, we've got more tips to help you. Here's what the ending of unenhanced employment means for you, what to do when the eviction protections end and how to file your taxes online. Also, here's the latest on stimulus check Round 2 and whether you'll get another $1,200 from the IRS.