Third stimulus check details continue to emerge: Timeline, payment size, new qualifications

The US surpassed 400,000 deaths due to the COVID-19 virus on Tuesday, a day before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration and days after Biden revealed a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal aimed to fund coronavirus vaccine delivery, extend the federal eviction ban, increase unemployment benefits and, yes, include a third stimulus check to float the economy as the US continues to wrestle with the deadly virus.

While this next stimulus payment is just beginning to take shape, there are some things we're starting to understand, including how two major qualifications could change (and bring tens millions of families stimulus money), how soon the third stimulus check could be approved, as part of Biden's larger COVID-19 relief bill and what kinds of barriers stand in the way.

Are there lessons we can learn from the way the IRS handled the second stimulus checks for up to $600 per person (yes, we mean that under-three week deadline) and how the agency plans to reimburse anyone who's missing money from their first or second stimulus check, alongside filing for 2020 taxes? We'll sketch out what we know so far. This story was updated with new information.

Third stimulus check maximum: $1,400 or $2,000, or both?

Biden's stimulus plan calls for the next check to max out at $1,400 per eligible adult -- not the $2,000 originally expected. The idea would be to "raise" the $600 maximum set out in the second stimulus check to $2,000, once you combine the per-person payment totals.

Biden said during a Jan. 14 press conference that "We will finish the job of getting $2,000 in cash relief to people who need it most."

"Even for people who have kept their jobs, getting this check is really important," Biden added, noting that workers who worry about job security or getting sick would gain peace of mind, and could also immediately spend the money on food and rent. "$2,000 is going to go a long way to ease that pain."

We can't say for certain why Biden chose $1,400 as the maximum instead of $2,000, but there has been opposition to a $2,000 stimulus payment (more below). Combined with the $600 second check that went out, a full $2,000 maximum would bring a combined total of up to $2,600 per person, without figuring in dependents. If Biden is trying to keep the proposal below $2 trillion, a larger stimulus check could push his $1.9 trillion stimulus bill proposal over the threshold.

There's some wondering aloud if, were qualifications to extend to new groups of people who were passed out in the first round, the new recipients could get the entire $2,000 sum.

When could Congress approve a third stimulus check?

Senate Majority Leader-designate Chuck Schumer said Jan. 19 that passing Biden's stimulus proposal is one of the top three essential tasks facing the Senate in the coming weeks. That suggests the third payment would be fast-tracked as much as possible. In fact, late February or early March is one suggested timeline, according to a Jan. 19 newsletter from Punchbowl News.

Chatter in Washington speculates whether the Democrat-led Congress would court a bipartisan negotiation and bill passage (this seems to be the preference), or use a political method known as budget reconciliation to attempt to usher through the bill by a simple majority, rather than by a two-thirds vote.

The exact timeline is still shaky. The COVID-19 stimulus bill and its third check have to vie for time in Congress alongside the Senate's impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, the Senate's confirmation hearings on Biden's proposed cabinet members and a raft of objectives Biden wants to move forward on that he can't complete as executive actions in his first 10 days in office.

As always, key negotiators will be the ones to craft a bill that Congress will ultimately approve or reject.

How fast could the IRS send the checks, and would there be another deadline?

The IRS and US Treasury set a blistering pace to deliver the second stimulus checks, starting within days of Trump signing December's stimulus bill. But they had to. The language of the bill provided only a 17-day window to send the checks before the imposed deadline. There were millions of direct deposit errors, and now anyone missing stimulus money will have to claim it as part of filing 2020 taxes. (Yes, even tax nonfilers, too.)

It's too soon to say if the IRS would automatically send a third check to recipients as they had been doing with the second stimulus checks, or if the money would be wrapped up into a Recovery Rebate Credit. We walk through more possible scenarios for the third stimulus check timeline here.

Could stimulus check qualifications change again? Yes

Biden proposes two changes that have been popular among Democratic lawmakers:

"All mixed status households (PDF)" would be eligible for a check under Biden's proposal.

A mixed status household refers to households with one or more people who are not US citizens, for example, if the parents are not US citizens, but their children, who were born in the US, are. The second stimulus checks expanded eligibility to families with one citizen spouse.

How might a third stimulus check affect the economy?

The idea of any stimulus check is for people to use it; either by paying for basic needs like rent and food or for putting it back into the economy in other ways, like through purchasing goods and services. Some have suggested that people who save their stimulus payments aren't using the checks as intended; however, the money is given free and clear, with very few exceptions on how it's kept or used.

Stimulus bills are clearly expensive and create national debt. If Biden's proposal passes unchanged, it would cost $1.9 trillion.

"Neither the president-elect, nor I, propose this relief package without an appreciation for the country's debt burden," Janet Yellen, Biden's pick for treasury secretary," said Jan. 18, CNN and others reported. "But right now, with interest rates at historic lows, the smartest thing we can do is act big."

What are the biggest hurdles facing a third stimulus check?

There's already pushback from Democrats in more ways than one. With the Senate evenly split, opposition from just one Democratic senator could sink the party's hopes for a large third stimulus check.

"$2,000 means $2,000. $2,000 does not mean $1,400,″ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Jan. 14 to The Washington Post, referring to Biden's earlier and repeated commitment to a $2,000 stimulus check.

On the other end of the spectrum, Sen. Joe Manchin, a centrist Democrat from West Virginia, expressed concern multiple times about the cost of a third stimulus check and suggested the financial aid could be better focused on those most in need of the money.

"How is the money that we invest now going to help us best to get jobs back and get people employed? And I can't tell you that sending another check out is gonna do that to a person that's already got a check," Manchin said Jan. 8, later reportedly indicating he was "open" to hearing Biden's case for a larger stimulus check, but prioritizes vaccine distribution.

Many Republicans are expected to object to a new, high-priced stimulus package, especially one with that could more than double the size of the $600 stimulus check. With a soon-to-be Democrat-led Senate, Schumer is counting on pushing the legislation through, especially with incoming Vice President-elect Kamala Harris set to act as a tiebreaker.

A larger maximum total per person is the obvious way your household would see more money from a third check than from the second, but there's more to it than that. Since the upper limit for the second check is $600 per adult, with an extra $600 per child dependent, the way the IRS' formula works out, more people hit the upper income limit for receiving a second payment, which means they won't actually qualify to get any stimulus money at all.

A third stimulus check could:

Make more groups of people eligible to receive a stimulus check noncitizens

Bring a larger check total to qualified individuals and their families.

Make more people eligible for a partial check by increasing the upper income limit

Here are other ways a third stimulus check could put more money in your pocket.

