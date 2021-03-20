Third stimulus check calculator: How to estimate your payment amount before it arrives

Sarah Tew/CNET

While the possibility of a fourth stimulus check beginning to circulate in hushed tones among some in Washington, the third stimulus check has arrived in 90 million accounts so far, according to the IRS and US Treasury, and mailed checks have started going out through the postal service (here's when your stimulus check could arrive). If your priority group hasn't been addressed yet, you can still get an idea of your payment amount before it arrives by direct deposit or by mail, with our 2021 stimulus check calculator. (To get a heads-up on its status, here's how to track your payment with the IRS.)

Changes to the eligibility rules might make calculating more complicated and then math doesn't always yield the outcome you expect. Larger checks max out at $1,400 instead of $1,200 or $600 -- which makes the IRS formula different In addition, more dependents can get money, but there's an income limit to take into consideration now.

To use our stimulus check calculator, scroll down and enter your adjusted gross income, or AGI, and dependent information -- the calculator doesn't retain your personal details in any way. When you're done, here's what to know about claiming missing stimulus money on your 2020 tax return (if, for instance, you had a baby in 2020), and how tax season will affect your stimulus payment. This story was recently updated.

Third stimulus check calculator: How much of the $1,400 payment will I get?



The Senate made a notable change to the third check before the bill was signed into law by reducing the upper income limit to receive any check. If your AGI is equal to or more than $80,000 (single taxpayers), $120,000 (head of household), or $160,000 (filing jointly), you won't be eligible. See below for more details.

Note that this calculator should be used as an estimate only. If you think the check size you receive is in error and doesn't match your below estimate, it's possible you may need to claim the rest of your payment at a later time.

Proposed $1,400 stimulus calculator Use details from your 2019 or 2020 tax return 1. Choose your filing status below. Single Married Head of Household 2. What was your adjusted gross income (AGI)? 3. How many qualified dependents did you claim in your taxes? Calculate

Here's who will get the full stimulus amount and when you'll completely phase out of receiving a payment, using the new guidelines that were officially signed into law. As an individual or couple's income goes up, the size of the partial payment gets smaller. (Here's our first stimulus check calculator, and here's the calculator for the $600 second check.)

Stimulus check income limits

Full $1,400 per person maximum (based on AGI) Not eligible (based on AGI) Individual taxpayer Less than $75,000 $80,000 or more Head of household Less than $112,500 $120,000 or more Married couple filing jointly Less than $150,000 $160,000 or more

3 new qualification guidelines for all dependents

There are two new rules for the third stimulus check that affect you if you have dependents.

Each dependent counts for $1,400.

Dependents are no longer restricted by age older adult relatives

Unlike the first two checks, you can't receive any money if you exceed the upper income limit, even if you have dependents.

An extreme example of the last one: a single parent of four who makes $120,000 won't qualify, where a single parent with four dependents who makes $119,000 will still get some amount of money. The amended bill also includes families with mixed citizenship status; that is, where at least one family member is a US citizen.

Expanding qualifications to dependents of any age makes approximately 13.5 million more adult dependents count toward their household total, according to The People's Policy Project.

Common stimulus payment situations that might apply to you

To give you an idea of how much you should expect to receive in a third payment using the new income guidelines, we calculated a few scenarios for individuals, heads of households and families in the chart below. You can see how setting a hard upper limit changes your payment, based on the amount of money you could expect.

Payments for different incomes and dependents

Individual Head of household Married couple, filing jointly AGI of $75,000 and no dependents $1,400 $1,400 $2,800 AGI of 79,000 and no dependents $280 $1,400 $2,800 AGI of $90,000 and no dependents $0 $1,400 $2,800 AGI of $100,000 and no dependents $0 $1,400 $2,800







AGI of $100,000 and 1 dependent - $2,800 $4,200 AGI of $115,000 and 1 dependent - $1,867 $4,200 AGI of $120,000 and 1 dependent - $0 $4,200 AGI of $130,000 and 1 dependent - $0 $4,200







AGI of $100,000 and 2 dependents - $4,200 $5,600 AGI of $115,000 and 2 dependents - $2,800 $5,600 AGI of $155,000 and 2 dependents - $0 $2,800 AGI of $160,000 and 2 dependents - $0 $0



For more information on stimulus checks, here's how to report missing stimulus money to the IRS, what to do if you're missing any stimulus money, what we know about setting up direct deposit, how to track your 2021 payment and what to do about stimulus checks and your taxes.

