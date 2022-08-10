Think the Gas Crisis Is Over? Not So Fast. Here's How Much More You're Still Paying

What's happening Gas prices have continued to decline since reaching an all-time average high of $5.02 in mid-June. In 24 states, a gallon of unleaded is now less than $4. Why it matters Lower prices would help American households battle ongoing inflation.

Gas prices continue to decline in the US. On Aug. 9, a gallon of unleaded averaged $4 or less in 26 states, according to AAA. But prices at the pump are still considerably higher than they were in 2021.

Today's national average, $4.03, is 84 cents more than it was this time last year. If you're filling up a 15-gallon tank once a week, that's nearly $50 more you're spending every month.



In August 2019, long before the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, gasoline averaged $2.70 a gallon nationwide. That's $1.33 a gallon cheaper than it is today -- meaning it's costing almost $80 more a month to fill up your tank now.



And gasoline is still nearly (or more than) $5 a gallon in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada and Oregon.



Even with prices dipping, Americans are continuing to change their driving habits, according to AAA, including limiting excursions and combining errands. Gasoline consumption is down almost 10% from last summer, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Here's what you need to know about gas prices, including where they might go next and what the White House is doing to keep them in check.

How low could gas prices go?



The current decline is due to lower demand for gas coupled with lower oil prices: In August, crude oil dipped below $90 a barrel for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Patrick de Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, and AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross both believe that the national average will fall below $4 this month.

But that's still a far cry from the $2.70 a gallon average in 2019 -- or even the $3.19 average in 2021.

National average for a gallon of regular gas Date Price Aug. 9, 2022 $4.03 Aug. 2, 2022 $4.06 July 13, 2022 $4.19 June 13, 2022 $5.01 Aug. 9, 2021 $3.19

Why is gas so expensive in the first place?



Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine is an obvious factor. According to the White House, the war raised gasoline prices by more than $1.70 per gallon at its peak. Even though the US doesn't import much crude from Russia, oil is traded on a global market and any change affects prices all over the world.

By June 13, gasoline had hit $5.02 a gallon -- a record dollar amount, though still lower than the 2008 peak of $4.14 once adjusted for inflation. But crossing the $6 threshold, or even the $5 limit again, seems far less likely today.

But the Russian invasion isn't the only factor: Even though demand is nearing pre-pandemic levels, producers are still hesitant to increase production.

"We've had a supply-and-demand imbalance for a while," Troy Vincent, a senior market analyst at energy analysis firm DTN, told CNET. "And it will remain, regardless of whether this conflict goes away."

Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Joe Biden has also accused top oil companies of profiteering.

"Amid a war that has raised gasoline prices more than $1.70 per gallon, historically high refinery profit margins are worsening that pain," Biden wrote in a June 15 letter to the heads of Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Shell and other companies.

What is the Biden administration doing to lower gas prices?

In March, the White House began releasing 1 million barrels of oil a day from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The unprecedented withdrawal, expected to last for six months, could lower gasoline prices between 10 and 35 cents a gallon.

"It will lower the oil price a little and encourage more demand. But it is still a Band-Aid on a significant shortfall of supply," Scott Sheffield, chief executive of Texas oil company Pioneer Natural Resources, told The New York Times.

In April, the Environmental Protection Agency approved year-round sales of E15 gasoline, a cheaper, higher-ethanol fuel. The impact will be modest, as only about 2,500 of the more than 100,000 gas stations nationwide sell the blend.

The US is also looking at getting energy products from other sources: Biden went to Saudi Arabia earlier this month, in part to encourage the kingdom to increase output. But it and other OPEC nations say they're already pumping at full throttle.

Relief isn't likely to come from outside OPEC, either: This year, major oil companies like Shell, BP and Exxon Mobil are expected to invest half of what they did in production a decade ago.

The Biden administration has been working to improve diplomatic relations with Venezuela, which has been banned from selling oil to the US since 2018. And the White House is negotiating another nuclear nonproliferation treaty with Iran, which could bring Iranian oil back onto the market.

How can drivers save at the pump?

You can cut down on nonessential trips and shop around for the best price, even crossing state lines if it's convenient.

Apps like Gas Guru scan for the best gas prices in your region. Others, like FuelLog, track your car's gas mileage and can help determine if it's getting decent fuel economy. In addition, many gas station chains have loyalty programs, and credit cards have rewards programs that give cash back for gas purchases.